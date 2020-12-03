'I feel for you, and I'm here for you'

"Divine intervention."
Those are the words Cathy Hurst used to describe the moment when her son, Hayden Hurst, managed to catch up with Dak Prescott in the moments immediately following the Atlanta Falcons-Dallas Cowboys game back on Sept. 20.
Players and coaches from both teams were making their way across the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the customary postgame handshake and Hayden desperately wanted to speak with Prescott.
What happened in the weeks leading up to that moment and since has not only changed the way many of us view and talk about mental illness, but may have saved lives.
Cathy had talked to Hayden the week before the game about Prescott.
The Hursts had heard about Prescott's story, about how his older brother Jace – the primary caregiver for their mother, Peggy, who died of colon cancer in 2013 – had committed suicide in April, and how Prescott talked openly about his own battle with depression during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I said to Hayden, 'You're playing the Dallas Cowboys. Wouldn't it be awesome if you got an opportunity to talk to Dak?'" Cathy said.
What the Hursts didn't know at the time was that Hayden would end up being randomly selected for the team's "Mic'd Up" video series in Week 2 when the Falcons traveled to Texas to play the Cowboys.
It turned out to be a blessing.