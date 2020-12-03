Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons entering rematch against Saints team playing with 'immense confidence'

Triplett: I don't think that's a big concern (outside of Kamara's fantasy managers). Kamara has probably been the Saints' MVP this year because of how much they relied on him as both a runner and receiver while Michael Thomas was sidelined during the first half of the season. But the Saints have been winning by such big margins over their past four games that they haven't had to force anything. And as I mentioned, last week specifically they used fellow RB Latavius Murray more than usual while essentially running out the clock on Denver for 60 minutes. I don't think Kamara's nagging foot injury is a big concern, since he has continued to play through it. The only significant change for him is that he hasn't been as involved as a pass catcher with Hill behind center – both because Hill hasn't thrown the ball as much and because Hill looks to throw downfield more than Drew Brees did. So that could be a legitimate concern for those fantasy managers that I mentioned until Brees returns to the lineup.