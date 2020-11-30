Falcons' next opponent: What's changed with the Saints 

Nov 30, 2020 at 04:40 PM
Kelsey Conway

The Atlanta Falcons (4-7) and New Orleans Saints (9-2) will meet again after just one week since they last squared off against one another in Week 11. Both teams are coming off wins and the Falcons will certainly be looking for a different result than the first go-around when the Saints won 24-9.

Here's what you need to know about New Orleans since the last meeting:

Taysom Hill still running the show at quarterback

Drew Brees was placed on the Saints' injured reserve list following New Orleans win over the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15. Brees is dealing with broken ribs and a collapsed lung and Taysom Hill has started in place since. Hill doesn't throw the ball down the field often, but he's capable of making the explosive plays when needed.

In New Orleans' win over the Broncos on Sunday, Hill completed nine passes for 78 yards and threw one interception.

Saints offense rollin' through run game

Between Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara, the Saints have one of the best 1-2 punches at running back. Murray rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns in their recent win over the Broncos. Kamara continues to be the all-purpose weapon who the Falcons had trouble stopping in the first meeting as the duo combined for 94 yards on the ground. Hill also rushed for two touchdowns in the game.

Defense is dominating

The Saints have the No. 1 defense in the NFL right now. They rank No. 5 against the pass, No. 2 against the run and No. 5 in points allowed per game. New Orleans also has 33 sacks, with eight of them coming against the Falcons.

Game Photos | Falcons vs. Raiders

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders with top photos from Week 12.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
1 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
2 / 56

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
3 / 56

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
4 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
5 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
6 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

AF_20201129_LVRatATL_KH2_3079_16x9web
7 / 56
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 and fullback Keith Smith #40 are shown before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
8 / 56

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 and fullback Keith Smith #40 are shown before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
9 / 56

Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
10 / 56

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes a stop against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
11 / 56

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes a stop against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
12 / 56

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
13 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
14 / 56

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
15 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
16 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebratesduring the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
17 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebratesduring the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
18 / 56

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
19 / 56

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
20 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates with Austin Edwards after causing a fumble, that was over turned after review, during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
21 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates with Austin Edwards after causing a fumble, that was over turned after review, during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 signals a turnover during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
22 / 56

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 signals a turnover during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after causing a fumble, that was over turned after review, during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
23 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after causing a fumble, that was over turned after review, during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller #83 during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
24 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller #83 during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking a field goal during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
25 / 56

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking a field goal during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
26 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates recovering a fumble during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
27 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates recovering a fumble during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
28 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
29 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris celebrate after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
30 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris celebrate after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and wide receiver Christian Blake #13 celebrate after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
31 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and wide receiver Christian Blake #13 celebrate after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates with cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 after Tuioti-Mariner caused a fumble during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
32 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates with cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 after Tuioti-Mariner caused a fumble during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
33 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

AF_20201129_LVRatATL_KH2_4648_16x9web
34 / 56
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 prepares for the snap during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
35 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 prepares for the snap during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs the ball during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
36 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs the ball during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
37 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
38 / 56

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 intercepts and runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
39 / 56

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 intercepts and runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 intercepts and runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
40 / 56

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 intercepts and runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
41 / 56

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 after Jones had a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
42 / 56

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after with free safety Ricardo Allen #37 after Jones had a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 celebrates after linebacker Deion Jones #45 after Jones had a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
43 / 56

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 celebrates after linebacker Deion Jones #45 after Jones had a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates with teammates after Jones had a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
44 / 56

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates with teammates after Jones had a pick six during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 celebrates after receiving the ball to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
45 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 celebrates after receiving the ball to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Brandon Powell/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
46 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Brandon Powell/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
47 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Brandon Powell/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gestures after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
48 / 56

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gestures after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Marlon Davidson; LaRoy Reynolds/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 gestures during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
49 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 gestures during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Marlon Davidson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
50 / 56

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Marlon Davidson; LaRoy Reynolds/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
51 / 56

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Ito Smith/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 and tight end Jaeden Graham #87 celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
52 / 56

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 and tight end Jaeden Graham #87 celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Ito Smith; Jaeden Graham/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
53 / 56

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Brian Hill/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 and running back Ito Smith #25 celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
54 / 56

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 and running back Ito Smith #25 celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Brian Hill; Ito Smith/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman #3 during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
55 / 56

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman #3 during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Jaylinn Hawkins/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman #3 during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
56 / 56

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman #3 during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Jaylinn Hawkins/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons

news

Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' win vs. Raiders

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 10 pick

Atlanta has never held the 10th overall pick in its draft history 
news

SFTB: Defense dominates again, A.J. Terrell's emergence, Falcons run game, rematch vs. Saints

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Falcons learning how to finish in second half under Raheem Morris 

Atlanta dominated the second half against Las Vegas, allowing just a field goal and outscoring its opponent by 24 points after halftime
news

Matt Ryan on Deion Jones' pick-six: Great players are opportunistic

Deion Jones continues to make game-changing plays for the Falcons 
news

Tabeek: Raheem Morris is turning this team around and defense leading the charge

A theme has been developing over the last six games, especially when you look at those four wins
news

Falcons rebound with all-around dominant showing in win vs. Raiders

It was a victory spurred on by Atlanta's defense, which has been steadily improving under interim head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich
news

Matt Ryan has second-most completions, passing yards through 200 career games

Ryan will finish Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with the second-most completions and passing yards through an NFL player's first 200 career games
news

Falcons-Raiders inactives: Julio Jones out for Atlanta

The Falcons will be without star wide receiver Julio Jones as they take on the Raiders
news

Falcons flex Tony Brooks-James to active roster for Raiders game

The Falcons host the Raiders on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley ruled out vs. Raiders

The Falcons have officially ruled Gurley out for Sunday and list three key starters as questionable

SFTB: Defense dominates again, A.J. Terrell's emergence, Falcons run game, rematch vs. Saints

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 10 pick

Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' win vs. Raiders

Tabeek: Raheem Morris is turning this team around and defense leading the charge

