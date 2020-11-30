Falcons' next opponent: What's changed with the Saints 

The Atlanta Falcons (4-7) and New Orleans Saints (9-2) will meet again after just one week since they last squared off against one another in Week 11. Both teams are coming off wins and the Falcons will certainly be looking for a different result than the first go-around when the Saints won 24-9.

Here's what you need to know about New Orleans since the last meeting:

Taysom Hill still running the show at quarterback

Drew Brees was placed on the Saints' injured reserve list following New Orleans win over the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15. Brees is dealing with broken ribs and a collapsed lung and Taysom Hill has started in place since. Hill doesn't throw the ball down the field often, but he's capable of making the explosive plays when needed.

In New Orleans' win over the Broncos on Sunday, Hill completed nine passes for 78 yards and threw one interception.

Saints offense rollin' through run game

Between Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara, the Saints have one of the best 1-2 punches at running back. Murray rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns in their recent win over the Broncos. Kamara continues to be the all-purpose weapon who the Falcons had trouble stopping in the first meeting as the duo combined for 94 yards on the ground. Hill also rushed for two touchdowns in the game.

Defense is dominating