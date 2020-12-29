Early Bird Report: Falcons have confidence they can play with any team

Hennessy held his own against the champion Chiefs

Rookie center Matt Hennessy earned the first start of his NFL career on Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champions, a tall task for sure. Apart from a few penalties, he fared pretty well out there, in the opinion of his head coach.

"We put Matt Hennessy out there in a tough day," Morris said. "You put him out there against the Kansas City Chiefs with some really great defensive tackles. He was playing his butt off, he was playing hard, playing physical. He drew a couple of penalties, which is always tough, but he did show signs of him becoming the heir apparent, which we all thought, to Alex Mack to be able to go out there and be productive in this league. He's one of the guys that you put out there and didn't really have a preseason. He really hasn't had much live work at center. So, for him to go out in his first really live work versus the champs and hold his own, he'll get better and better every time he goes out. We're really excited about where he's going to go."

D. Orlando Ledbetter wrote more about Hennessy's first start against the Chiefs and the reaction of his coaches and teammates on his performance.

What we learned in Week 16

It's been a season of improvement for Atlanta's defense, and Sunday stands out as the pinnacle of that improvement (so far). Still, it's hard to imagine the Falcons topping their most recent performance against the league's best offense.

Atlanta is the only team to hold the Kansas City Chiefs to under 20 points this season, and they forced two turnovers and nearly came away with two more. The defensive effort had the Falcons in position to tie the game late, but the outcome did not ultimately turn out in Atlanta's favor. Still, the defense caught the attention of a lot of people, including NFL.com writer Michael Baca, who praised the unit in his takeaways.