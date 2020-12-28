NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 4 pick

Atlanta has never held the fourth-overall pick in its draft history 

Dec 27, 2020 at 08:21 PM
AP_774895296807
AP Photo/Perry Knotts

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets have locked up the first two draft picks, in order.

The rest of the top 18 picks – teams that will not qualify for playoff spots – will be sorted out in the next week. For now, however, the Atlanta Falcons hold the fourth-overall pick.

Atlanta has never held the fourth-overall pick in its draft history.

Two games have yet to be played in Week 16, the Sunday night game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers and Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tiebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss. Remember, the NFL expanded the playoff format to seven teams from each conference beginning this year.

Below is the draft order of the 18 teams that would not make the playoffs if the season ended today, as per Tankathon.

(1-14)
1
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Strength of schedule: .551

Remaining schedule: at Colts

(2-13)
2
Jets_table
New York Jets
Strength of schedule: .593

Remaining schedule: at Patriots

(10-5)
3
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)
Texans (4-11) strength of schedule: .544

Texans remaining schedule: vs. Titans

(4-11)
4
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
Strength of schedule: .548

Remaining schedule: at Bucs

(4-10-1)
5
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Strength of schedule: .529

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens

(4-10-1)
6
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
Strength of schedule: .529

Remaining schedule: vs. Washington

(5-10)
7
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Strength of schedule: .502

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings

(5-10)
8
Giants_table
New York Giants
Strength of schedule: .506

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys

(5-10)
9
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Strength of schedule: .527

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints

(5-10)
10
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Strength of schedule: .570

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders

(6-9)
11
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Strength of schedule: .465

Remaining schedule: at Giants

(6-9)
12
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Strength of schedule: .490

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs

(6-9)
13
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Strength of schedule: .506

Remaining schedule: at Lions

(6-9)
14
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Strength of schedule: .542

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks

(6-8)
15
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Strength of schedule: .529

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills (on Monday night), vs. Jets

(7-8)
16
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Strength of schedule: .542

Remaining schedule: at Denver

(8-7)
17
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Strength of schedule: .473

Remaining schedule: at Rams

(10-5)
18
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Strength of schedule: .445

Remaining schedule: vs. Jacksonville

news

NFL Draft: Games that could impact the Falcons' draft position

A look at some upcoming games that Atlanta fans, who care about the team's draft status, should pay attention to
news

Tabeek: Loss to Chiefs shines light on Falcons' biggest flaw

The Atlanta Falcons are still struggling to find a way to win close games
news

While fans focus on Falcons' draft pick, it remains 'last thing' on team's mind

A portion of the Atlanta fan base is focused on the Falcons' draft status, but that mindset is in stark contrast to the one in the locker room
news

Younghoe Koo following game-tying missed FG attempt vs. Chiefs: 'I didn't come through' 

Falcons Kicker Younghoe Koo reacts to missing the game-tying field goal attempt against the Chiefs 
news

Falcons lose competitive game against Chiefs

A defensive battle wasn't what many expected from Sunday's matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs, but that's exactly what transpired
news

Falcons-Chiefs inactives: Julio Jones among five starters out

Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson is also out for Sunday's game
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones ruled out vs. Chiefs

The Falcons did not practice on Christmas, but their estimated injury report shows that four starters will be out on Sunday
news

Who will win, Falcons or Chiefs? Experts' picks

The Falcons square off against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs
news

Falcons injury report: Ricardo Allen logs full practice, Julio Jones still out

Atlanta still has four starters who did not participate in practice on Christmas Eve, including All-Pro receiver Julio Jones
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Chiefs: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs
news

NFL to allow head coach interview requests with candidates still employed by other teams

What fans need to know about the league's recent announcement and the coming months

