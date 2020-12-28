NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 4 pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets have locked up the first two draft picks, in order.

The rest of the top 18 picks – teams that will not qualify for playoff spots – will be sorted out in the next week. For now, however, the Atlanta Falcons hold the fourth-overall pick.

Atlanta has never held the fourth-overall pick in its draft history.

Two games have yet to be played in Week 16, the Sunday night game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers and Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tiebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss. Remember, the NFL expanded the playoff format to seven teams from each conference beginning this year.