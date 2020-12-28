NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 4 pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets have locked up the first two draft picks, in order.
The rest of the top 18 picks – teams that will not qualify for playoff spots – will be sorted out in the next week. For now, however, the Atlanta Falcons hold the fourth-overall pick.
Atlanta has never held the fourth-overall pick in its draft history.
Two games have yet to be played in Week 16, the Sunday night game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers and Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.
The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tiebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss. Remember, the NFL expanded the playoff format to seven teams from each conference beginning this year.
Below is the draft order of the 18 teams that would not make the playoffs if the season ended today, as per Tankathon.
Remaining schedule: at Colts
Remaining schedule: at Patriots
Texans remaining schedule: vs. Titans
Remaining schedule: at Bucs
Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens
Remaining schedule: vs. Washington
Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings
Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys
Remaining schedule: vs. Saints
Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders
Remaining schedule: at Giants
Remaining schedule: at Chiefs
Remaining schedule: at Lions
Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks
Remaining schedule: vs. Bills (on Monday night), vs. Jets
Remaining schedule: at Denver
Remaining schedule: at Rams
Remaining schedule: vs. Jacksonville