Younghoe Koo following game-tying missed FG attempt vs. Chiefs: 'I didn't come through' 

Dec 27, 2020 at 05:41 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (4-11) had a chance to tie the game against the Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) and force an overtime period. Kicker Younghoe Koo – who just earned his first Pro Bowl nod – missed a 39-yard field goal attempt. Koo has made 35 of his 36 field goal attempts this season.

"I just pushed it," Koo said. "I know I have to come through when my name is called at that time, I just didn't come through. I'll learn from it and move on."

Similar to many games this season, the Falcons had a chance to win the game but came up short. Koo, however, has been far from any of Atlanta's problems this season. The Falcons' defense played one of their best games of the season in keeping former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes in check and did everything they could to keep the game close. Mahomes was held to 278 passing yards in the 17-14 loss and was picked off once. Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell had an opportunity to intercept another one of Mahomes' passes in the end zone with 2:01 left to play but the ball came out as he fell to the ground.

When asked what he said to his Pro Bowl kicker following the missed field goal, Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris said you don't talk in that situation, you show your support.

"You go hug him and tell him you love him," Morris said. "You tell him his day will come."

Koo said he had a hard time figuring out the surface he kicked on but also noted it can't be used an excuse for why he wasn't able to come through in the final seconds. With one week to play in the 2020 season, Koo said if the moment occurs once again for him to win or tie the game for his team, he'll leave no doubt.  

"We're right there every time ... we just need to learn how to finish," Koo said.

