Early Bird Report: Falcons seeking more from run game

Week 14 NFL rookie power rankings

A.J. Terrell has proven to be a really solid player for the Falcons throughout his rookie season, not shying away from matchups with Michael Thomas or other top-flight receivers. He nearly stepped in front of a Taysom Hill pass on a deep out-breaking route to secure an interception, but it still made for an impressive pass breakup. As he emerges in Atlanta, Terrell is now gaining some national recognition. He is currently ranked 15th among all rookies in Josh Edwards's NFL rookie power rankings for CBSSports.com.

"A.J. Terrell has shown improvement ever since Raheem Morris took over the interim coaching role," Edwards writes. "The season is over for Atlanta, but the hope is that the momentum carries into 2021."

What we learned from Week 13

Proving resilient in the second half, the Falcons made Sunday's rematch against the Saints into a nail-biter. Atlanta ultimately couldn't get into the end zone one more time to complete its comeback, but it can't be said the Falcons went down without a fight.

Now, at 4-8 and with some pretty tough remaining games on the schedule, it doesn't appear likely the playoffs are in story for Atlanta. But, with a big offseason looming on the horizon, coaches and players will do everything they can to put their best feet forward. There are some key areas that need improvement, which Kevin Patra discussed in his takeaways for NFL.com, and how the Falcons perform in those areas could be revealing.