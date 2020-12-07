NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 8 pick

Atlanta has held the No. 8 pick four different times in its draft history 

Dec 07, 2020 at 02:29 PM
Editor's note: This story will be updated at the conclusion of the Week 13 games.

The NFL Draft order has been updated following Sunday's games and the same teams hold the top three spots from a week ago: the New York Jets (0-12), Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11) and the Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1).

However, three games involving four teams listed below in the current top 18 picks will be played over the next two days:

MONDAY

  • Washington at Pittsburgh, 5 pm ET (FOX)
  • Buffalo at San Francisco, 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)

TUESDAY

  • Dallas at Baltimore, 8:05 pm ET (NFL Network)

The outcomes of those three games will certainly impact the current order, and we'll be sure to update this story as the action unfolds.

The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tiebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss. Remember, the NFL expanded the playoff format to seven teams from each conference beginning this year.

Below is the draft order of the 18 teams that would not make the playoffs if the season ended today, as per Tankathon.

(0-12)
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
Strength of schedule: .598

Schedule: at Seahawks, at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots

(1-11)
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Strength of schedule: .550

Schedule: vs. Titans, at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts

(2-9-1)
3
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Strength of schedule: .535

Schedule: vs. Cowboys, vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens

(3-9)
4
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Strength of schedule: .495

Schedule: vs. Falcons, at Raiders, vs. Broncos, at Chiefs

(3-8)
5
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Strength of schedule: .484

Schedule: at Ravens, at Bengals, vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants

(3-8-1)
6
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
Strength of schedule: .532

Schedule: vs. New Orleans, at Arizona, at Dallas, vs. Washington

(4-8)
7
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Strength of schedule: .534

Schedule: vs. Broncos, at Packers, at Washington, vs. Saints

(4-8)
8
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
Strength of schedule: .539

Schedule: at Chargers, vs. Bucs, at Chiefs, at Bucs

(8-4)
9
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)
Texans (4-8) strength of schedule: .550

Texans schedule: at Bears, at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans

(4-8)
10
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Strength of schedule: .568

Schedule: at Panthers, vs. Bills, at Chargers, vs. Raiders

(4-7)
11
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
Strength of schedule: .468

Schedule: at Steelers, at 49ers, vs. Steelers, vs. Panthers, at Eagles

(5-7)
12
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Strength of schedule: .503

Schedule: vs. Packers, at Titans, vs. Bucs, vs. Vikings

(5-7)
13
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Strength of schedule: .516

Schedule: vs. Texans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers

(5-6)
14
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Strength of schedule: .532

Schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

(6-6)
15
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Strength of schedule: .473

Schedule: at Giants, vs. Eagles, vs. 49ers, at Rams

(6-6)
16
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Strength of schedule: .500

Schedule: at Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets

(6-5)
17
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Strength of schedule: .524

Schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Browns, vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals

(7-5)
18
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Strength of schedule: .524

Schedule: vs. Indianapolis, vs. LA Chargers, vs. Miami, at Denver

Falcons history picking at No. 8

While the Falcons hold the No. 8 spot at the moment, that could very well end up changing quite a bit between now and the end of the regular season. Regardless, Atlanta has held the No. 8 pick four times in its history and below are the players they've selected in that spot, including Vic Beasley in 2015, who went on to lead the NFL in sacks in 2016 with 15.5. Beasley played with the Falcons until 2019, and tallied 37.5 sacks during his five-year stint in Atlanta. Former Virginia Tech standout DeAngelo Hall, picked eighth overall by the Falcons in 2004, is pictured at the top of the page moments after being selected.

Year Player Position School
2015 Vic Beasley Outside linebacker Clemson
2007 Jamal Anderson Defensive end Arkansas
2004 DeAngelo Hall Defensive back Virginia Tech
1992 Bob Whitfield Tackle Stanford

