NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 8 pick

Editor's note: This story will be updated at the conclusion of the Week 13 games.
The NFL Draft order has been updated following Sunday's games and the same teams hold the top three spots from a week ago: the New York Jets (0-12), Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11) and the Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1).
However, three games involving four teams listed below in the current top 18 picks will be played over the next two days:
MONDAY
- Washington at Pittsburgh, 5 pm ET (FOX)
- Buffalo at San Francisco, 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)
TUESDAY
- Dallas at Baltimore, 8:05 pm ET (NFL Network)
The outcomes of those three games will certainly impact the current order, and we'll be sure to update this story as the action unfolds.
The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tiebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss. Remember, the NFL expanded the playoff format to seven teams from each conference beginning this year.
Below is the draft order of the 18 teams that would not make the playoffs if the season ended today, as per Tankathon.
Schedule: at Seahawks, at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots
Schedule: vs. Titans, at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts
Schedule: vs. Cowboys, vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens
Schedule: vs. Falcons, at Raiders, vs. Broncos, at Chiefs
Schedule: at Ravens, at Bengals, vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants
Schedule: vs. New Orleans, at Arizona, at Dallas, vs. Washington
Schedule: vs. Broncos, at Packers, at Washington, vs. Saints
Schedule: at Chargers, vs. Bucs, at Chiefs, at Bucs
Texans schedule: at Bears, at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans
Schedule: at Panthers, vs. Bills, at Chargers, vs. Raiders
Schedule: at Steelers, at 49ers, vs. Steelers, vs. Panthers, at Eagles
Schedule: vs. Packers, at Titans, vs. Bucs, vs. Vikings
Schedule: vs. Texans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers
Schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks
Schedule: at Giants, vs. Eagles, vs. 49ers, at Rams
Schedule: at Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets
Schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Browns, vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals
Schedule: vs. Indianapolis, vs. LA Chargers, vs. Miami, at Denver
Falcons history picking at No. 8
While the Falcons hold the No. 8 spot at the moment, that could very well end up changing quite a bit between now and the end of the regular season. Regardless, Atlanta has held the No. 8 pick four times in its history and below are the players they've selected in that spot, including Vic Beasley in 2015, who went on to lead the NFL in sacks in 2016 with 15.5. Beasley played with the Falcons until 2019, and tallied 37.5 sacks during his five-year stint in Atlanta. Former Virginia Tech standout DeAngelo Hall, picked eighth overall by the Falcons in 2004, is pictured at the top of the page moments after being selected.
|Year
|Player
|Position
|School
|2015
|Vic Beasley
|Outside linebacker
|Clemson
|2007
|Jamal Anderson
|Defensive end
|Arkansas
|2004
|DeAngelo Hall
|Defensive back
|Virginia Tech
|1992
|Bob Whitfield
|Tackle
|Stanford