NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 8 pick

Falcons history picking at No. 8

While the Falcons hold the No. 8 spot at the moment, that could very well end up changing quite a bit between now and the end of the regular season. Regardless, Atlanta has held the No. 8 pick four times in its history and below are the players they've selected in that spot, including Vic Beasley in 2015, who went on to lead the NFL in sacks in 2016 with 15.5. Beasley played with the Falcons until 2019, and tallied 37.5 sacks during his five-year stint in Atlanta. Former Virginia Tech standout DeAngelo Hall, picked eighth overall by the Falcons in 2004, is pictured at the top of the page moments after being selected.