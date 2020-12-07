NFL Draft: Games that could impact the Falcons' draft position

A look at some upcoming games that Atlanta fans, who care about the team’s draft status, should pay attention to

Dec 07, 2020 at 10:56 AM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons lost their rematch against the New Orleans Saints and fell to 4-8 on Sunday afternoon, which considerably shrinks their chances of making the postseason.

Atlanta's loss also has implications for the team's standing in the 2021 NFL Draft. Heading into Week 13, the Falcons were slotted into the 10th spot, but that will change in the final four weeks of the season. In fact, following Sunday's games, it already has.

The Falcons currently hold the No. 8 pick in the draft, according to Tankathon, but it must be noted that there are still three games left to be played in Week 13 – two on Monday and one on Tuesday night.

While the team, itself, is still very much focused on winning its remaining games, there are several other games outside of the Falcons' control that will impact their standing in the draft. Here are some upcoming games that Atlanta fans, who care about the team's draft status, should pay attention to.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill

Washington Football Team vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 7, 5 p.m. ET)

Who to root for: Washington Football Team

Why: The Football Team enter Monday's game with a 4-7 record, and they have a worse strength of schedule than the Falcons. If Washington were to lose against the undefeated Steelers, it would move ahead of Atlanta in the draft due to its strength of schedule. So, Falcons fans who want the highest draft spot possible should root for the Steelers' first loss of the season.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens (Dec. 8, 8:05 p.m. ET)

Who to root for: Dallas Cowboys

Why: Dallas currently holds a 3-8 record heading into a Tuesday night game against Baltimore. While their strength of schedule isn't higher than the Falcons', a win by the Cowboys would even the two teams' records and give Atlanta a better chance to move ahead of Dallas in the draft order at some point in the future.

AP Photo/David Berding

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers (Dec. 13, 1 p.m. ET)

Who to root for: Carolina Panthers

Why: The Falcons could jump the Panthers in the draft standings if they lose and Carolina wins next weekend. Denver is one of the few teams that has a higher strength of schedule than Atlanta, so even if the two teams have identical records, the Falcons would have the better spot in the draft.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears (Dec. 13, 1 p.m. ET)

Who to root for: Houston Texans

Why: It's actually the Miami Dolphins who hold the No. 9 pick in the draft currently, thanks to a trade with Houston, but the Texans' record is what really matters. With a 4-8 record, the Texans are just behind the Falcons and have a matchup against the 5-7 Bears, this game has clear implications for Atlanta's final draft status. Both of these teams figure to be right around the Falcons come draft time.

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (Dec. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Who to root for: Detroit Lions

Why: This is a game where Falcons fans may want to root for the underdog. The Lions have a 5-7 record thanks to their win against the Bears and would continue to stay behind Atlanta with a win against the Packers. At this point, for draft purposes, the better teams with a losing record do, the better it is for the Falcons.

Game Photos | Falcons vs. Saints - Throwback game

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints with top photos from Week 13.

Details of the Atlanta Falcons Throwback uniform are shown during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
The field inside Mercedes Benz Stadium is shown before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman #41 wears cleats to support Academy of Kings during the My Cause My Cleats initiative before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 wears cleats to support March of Dimes and Miracle Babies at Northside Hospital during the My Cause My Cleats initiative before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 wears cleats to support the Unstoppable foundation during the My Cause My Cleats initiative before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 wears cleats to support Autism Speaks during the My Cause My Cleats initiative before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 wears cleats to support the Unstoppable foundation during the My Cause My Cleats initiative before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 wears cleats to support Black Lives Matter during the My Cause My Cleats initiative before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 wears cleats to support Black Lives Matter during the My Cause My Cleats initiative before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 29, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs out onto the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 is shown before the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 leads the huddle during pregame against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 is shown before the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Cleats worn by Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 for My Cause, My Cleats during pregame against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown before the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown before the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 runs out of the tunnel during pregame against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 wears cleats in support of Food Allergy research and Education (FARE) before the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 wears cleats to support Partners Against Domestic Violence (PADV) before the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons huddle up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrate after making a tackle during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates making a sack in the first half against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates after making a tackle during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 is celebrates after making a field goal during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 makes a field goal during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 makes a field goal during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris in action during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during pregame against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 in action during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
The Atlanta Falcons defense at work against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes a tackle against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 competes a catch during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 celebrates with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 after diving for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 dives for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 celebrates with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 after diving for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 dives for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action for an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs the ball during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
An Atlanta Falcons throwback helmet sits on an equipment case during the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 gestures against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 reacts during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 reacts against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 prepares to snap the ball against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris gestures during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 listens to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 gestures during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates a touchdown scored by wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 stands ready against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 makes a tackle during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Cleats worn by Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman #41 for My Cause, My Cleats during pregame against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 gestures during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
The New Orleans Saints stand under the "Visitor" scoreboard during the game on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 hit New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman #41 and Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 defend during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 makes a field goal during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 picks up a fumble during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
