NFL Draft: Games that could impact the Falcons' draft position

The Atlanta Falcons lost their rematch against the New Orleans Saints and fell to 4-8 on Sunday afternoon, which considerably shrinks their chances of making the postseason.

Atlanta's loss also has implications for the team's standing in the 2021 NFL Draft. Heading into Week 13, the Falcons were slotted into the 10th spot, but that will change in the final four weeks of the season. In fact, following Sunday's games, it already has.

The Falcons currently hold the No. 8 pick in the draft, according to Tankathon, but it must be noted that there are still three games left to be played in Week 13 – two on Monday and one on Tuesday night.