NFL Draft: Games that could impact the Falcons' draft position

The Atlanta Falcons lost their rematch against the New Orleans Saints and fell to 4-8 on Sunday afternoon, which considerably shrinks their chances of making the postseason.
Atlanta's loss also has implications for the team's standing in the 2021 NFL Draft. Heading into Week 13, the Falcons were slotted into the 10th spot, but that will change in the final four weeks of the season. In fact, following Sunday's games, it already has.
The Falcons currently hold the No. 8 pick in the draft, according to Tankathon, but it must be noted that there are still three games left to be played in Week 13 – two on Monday and one on Tuesday night.
While the team, itself, is still very much focused on winning its remaining games, there are several other games outside of the Falcons' control that will impact their standing in the draft. Here are some upcoming games that Atlanta fans, who care about the team's draft status, should pay attention to.
Washington Football Team vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 7, 5 p.m. ET)
Who to root for: Washington Football Team
Why: The Football Team enter Monday's game with a 4-7 record, and they have a worse strength of schedule than the Falcons. If Washington were to lose against the undefeated Steelers, it would move ahead of Atlanta in the draft due to its strength of schedule. So, Falcons fans who want the highest draft spot possible should root for the Steelers' first loss of the season.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens (Dec. 8, 8:05 p.m. ET)
Who to root for: Dallas Cowboys
Why: Dallas currently holds a 3-8 record heading into a Tuesday night game against Baltimore. While their strength of schedule isn't higher than the Falcons', a win by the Cowboys would even the two teams' records and give Atlanta a better chance to move ahead of Dallas in the draft order at some point in the future.
Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers (Dec. 13, 1 p.m. ET)
Who to root for: Carolina Panthers
Why: The Falcons could jump the Panthers in the draft standings if they lose and Carolina wins next weekend. Denver is one of the few teams that has a higher strength of schedule than Atlanta, so even if the two teams have identical records, the Falcons would have the better spot in the draft.
Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears (Dec. 13, 1 p.m. ET)
Who to root for: Houston Texans
Why: It's actually the Miami Dolphins who hold the No. 9 pick in the draft currently, thanks to a trade with Houston, but the Texans' record is what really matters. With a 4-8 record, the Texans are just behind the Falcons and have a matchup against the 5-7 Bears, this game has clear implications for Atlanta's final draft status. Both of these teams figure to be right around the Falcons come draft time.
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (Dec. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Who to root for: Detroit Lions
Why: This is a game where Falcons fans may want to root for the underdog. The Lions have a 5-7 record thanks to their win against the Bears and would continue to stay behind Atlanta with a win against the Packers. At this point, for draft purposes, the better teams with a losing record do, the better it is for the Falcons.
