Falcons officially eliminated from NFL playoffs

Their appearance in the playoffs was a longshot after an 0-5 start to the season, but now the Falcons will be absent for the third consecutive season

Dec 13, 2020 at 08:50 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201213_ATLatLAC_AH1_6305
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Following their 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Atlanta Falcons have officially been eliminated from the NFL postseason.

Their appearance in the playoffs was a longshot after an 0-5 start to the season, but now the Falcons will be absent for the third consecutive season. It's a disappointing turn of events that Atlanta has missed the playoffs for three straight seasons after reaching the Super Bowl in 2016 and coming within mere yards of knocking off the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and advancing to their second-straight NFC Championship Game.

While the team is still focused on playing their best football over the final three games, which includes two matchups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one against the Kansas City Chiefs, a majority of the fan base has turned their attention to the future. After their loss on Sunday, the Falcons currently hold the No. 7 spot in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Falcons appear on the verge of an offseason full of new directions. The team relieved head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff of their duties following the 0-5 start, and will make a new head coaching hire for the first time since 2015 and have a new general manager for the first time since 2008.

