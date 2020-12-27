While fans focus on Falcons' draft pick, it remains 'last thing' on team's mind

A portion of the Atlanta fan base is focused on the Falcons' draft status, but that mindset is in stark contrast to the one in the locker room

Dec 27, 2020 at 05:52 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Following their 17-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Atlanta Falcons hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after the early Sunday games, according to Tankathon.

For a sizeable portion of the fan base, that is reason to celebrate. For those in the locker room, it's a reminder that they aren't accomplishing their primary goal: Winning.

"Our fan base is very knowledgeable and that's their job to cheer for those types of things, but our job is to go out and win football games," interim head coach Raheem Morris said. "We really love those guys, we really love Atlanta, we love everything we stand for, and when that time comes we'll address those accordingly."

Atlanta has a 4-11 record with one game remaining, but the Falcons might just be the most competitive 4-11 team in league history. Eight of the team's 11 losses have come by a touchdown or fewer, and the Falcons' late-game woes have been well documented throughout the 2020 season.

Look no further than Sunday's loss as an encapsulation of what has been a frustrating year for Atlanta. The Falcons stood toe to toe with the reigning Super Bowl champs and the AFC's top seed in the playoffs, and they slowed down an offense that has been the NFL's best for quite a while.

On top of that, Atlanta had the opportunity to put itself in terrific position to win the game with a late interception by A.J. Terrell, only to have the ball jarred loose by the ground when he landed. Still, the Falcons marched back down the field to set up a game-tying field goal when Younghoe Koo, who had not missed a kick since September, pushed the ball right.

While some may view Sunday as the perfect combination of their rooting interests – a competitive Falcons game that ultimately resulted in better draft positioning – it's yet another frustrating end for a team looking to develop a winning mindset.

"You understand that from the fans' perspective, but our job is to go out there and compete and win," Quarterback Matt Ryan said. "That's what we get paid to do. It's disappointing, you put in all the hard work all week and you go out there and give yourself a chance and you fall a little bit short. It's tough."

There's going to be change coming for the Falcons this offseason, that much is clear. But for those donning the pads and calling the plays, the future isn't the focus.

Interim head coach Raheem Morris has incorporated the mindset that the Falcons seek to go 1-0 each week. They have not been able to accomplish that goal for the last four games, but there is one final game remaining to remedy that problem. A loss in the season finale against the buccaneers would assure the Falcons of a very high draft pick, which has been the focus of some fans for a while now.

The team's focus, however, remains in stark contrast.

"I think it's the last thing in our minds as players and coaches," defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. "We prepare to win week in and week out, day in and day out, and let the timing of that take care of itself. We don't have control of that anyway, so we've got to control what we can control."

Game Photos | Falcons vs. Chiefs

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs with top photos from Week 16.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes an interception at the goal line during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes an interception at the goal line during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes an interception on a trick play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes an interception on a trick play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 gestures during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 gestures during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 makes a tackle during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 makes a tackle during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps for a first down during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps for a first down during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons fans during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass to running back Brian Hill #23 during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass to running back Brian Hill #23 during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 prepares to snap for quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 prepares to snap for quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 under pressure during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 under pressure during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 under pressure during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 under pressure during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55, strong safety Keanu Neal #22 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 defend during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55, strong safety Keanu Neal #22 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 defend during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks for options during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks for options during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes an interception on a trick play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes an interception on a trick play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes an interception on a trick play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes an interception on a trick play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 defends during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 defends during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 defends during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 defends during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

A general view of Arrowhead Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
A general view of Arrowhead Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 make a tackle during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 make a tackle during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 makes a tackle during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 makes a tackle during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 in action during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 in action during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 puts on his helmet before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 puts on his helmet before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is taken down and the ball does loose during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is taken down and the ball does loose during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 looks on during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 looks on during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 high-fives defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 high-fives defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reaches for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reaches for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

The Atlanta Falcons run out to face the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
The Atlanta Falcons run out to face the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 stands for the coin toss before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 stands for the coin toss before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

The Atlanta Falcons run out to face the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
The Atlanta Falcons run out to face the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 nearly makes a catch during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 nearly makes a catch during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 gestures before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 gestures before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons fans during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons fans during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 reacts to a missed field goal during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 reacts to a missed field goal during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts to missing a field goal during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts to missing a field goal during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

A general view of Arrowhead Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
A general view of Arrowhead Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Related Content

news

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 4 pick

Atlanta has never held the fourth-overall pick in its draft history 
news

NFL Draft: Games that could impact the Falcons' draft position

A look at some upcoming games that Atlanta fans, who care about the team's draft status, should pay attention to
news

Tabeek: Loss to Chiefs shines light on Falcons' biggest flaw

The Atlanta Falcons are still struggling to find a way to win close games
news

Younghoe Koo following game-tying missed FG attempt vs. Chiefs: 'I didn't come through' 

Falcons Kicker Younghoe Koo reacts to missing the game-tying field goal attempt against the Chiefs 
news

Falcons lose competitive game against Chiefs

A defensive battle wasn't what many expected from Sunday's matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs, but that's exactly what transpired
news

Falcons-Chiefs inactives: Julio Jones among five starters out

Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson is also out for Sunday's game
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones ruled out vs. Chiefs

The Falcons did not practice on Christmas, but their estimated injury report shows that four starters will be out on Sunday
news

Who will win, Falcons or Chiefs? Experts' picks

The Falcons square off against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs
news

Falcons injury report: Ricardo Allen logs full practice, Julio Jones still out

Atlanta still has four starters who did not participate in practice on Christmas Eve, including All-Pro receiver Julio Jones
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Chiefs: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs
news

NFL to allow head coach interview requests with candidates still employed by other teams

What fans need to know about the league's recent announcement and the coming months

