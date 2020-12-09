Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs take back top spot as Falcons take a tumble

Steelers slip to No. 2 while Falcons fall three places after loss to Saints

Dec 09, 2020 at 08:32 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

1209_MT-PR-WK14
AP Photos

We're down to the final four. Well, the final four games of the regular season anyway. And, finally, the playoff picture is coming into focus. While two teams – the Chiefs (11-1) and the Saints (10-2) – have clinched playoff berths, there's still much to be decided in both conferences.

The Steelers (11-1) drop a spot after losing to the Washington Football Team (5-7). It's tough to win them all and they're a bit beat up. In the end, however, I think they'll be just fine. The Chiefs will assume the No. 1 spot … for now. Kansas City has its flaws, too, but has won its last seven games. As long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy, they have a chance to beat anyone.

RELATED CONTENT

As far as the Falcons go, it's going to be tough sledding down the stretch. They've lost two of their last three games – something they really couldn't afford to do – and now head to the West Coast to take on the Chargers (3-9) after losing a tough game to their division rivals. Atlanta (4-8) dropped from No. 18 to 21 this week.

So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 14 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!

(11-1)
1
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
They’ve had some close calls and nail-biters but they’ve still got Mahomes.
(11-1)
2
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
They’re a little beat up (welcome to the club) and it’s tough to win ’em all.
(10-2)
3
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Taysom Hill is getting better every week, but they’ll need Brees to win it all.
(9-3)
4
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
This team can go toe-to-toe with anyone. Watch out for #BillsMafia down the stretch.
(9-3)
5
1
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
It would not surprise me at all to see them win the NFC. They’re playing well.
(9-3)
6
6
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Every time I start believing, they disappoint me. I’m believing in them again.
(8-4)
7
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
They have the best defensive player in the land and McVay still knows how to coach.
(8-4)
8
2
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
They’re coming together and have a tough, veteran QB. Raiders are up next with lots on the line.
(7-5)
9
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
They needed a bye to reset. Did they? We’re about to find out. Crucial stretch for them.
(8-4)
10
3
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Tough loss to the Browns, but they’ll have to get over it. Playing the Jags should help.
(8-4)
11
6
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
They’ll go as far as Russell Wilson can carry them. If he struggles, they’re in trouble.
(8-4)
12
1
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
They’re coming together nicely but let’s tap the brakes on the aqua-and-orange parade.
(7-5)
13
2
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
They rolled over the worst rushing defense in the league, as expected. Real test is coming up.
(6-6)
14
3
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
They demolished one LA team and now must beat another to stay in the race. Big game for them.
(6-6)
15
4
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
What a turnaround (for the most part) for the Vikes. Is it too little too late? We shall see.
(6-6)
16
2
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
They’re fun to watch when they’re clicking but have a way to go still. Can they beat the Giants? Good question.
(7-5)
17
2
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
They were dismantled by the Falcons and needed a Hail Mary to beat the Jets. How did they beat the Chiefs again?
(5-7)
18
5
Giants_table
New York Giants
Go back and look at previous rankings. I keep saying it. They’re probably going to win the East.
(5-7)
19
6
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
Gotta love how this team is grinding it out and coming together. Huge win over the Steelers.
(5-7)
20
4
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
They’re a shell of their former selves and it’s tough to watch what this season has done to them.
(4-8)
21
3
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
They had a chance to knock off their rivals and keep up with the pack. They didn’t. Can they run the table and avoid a losing season?
(4-8)
22
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Deshaun Watson and Co. have been playing better as of late, but were shut out in the second half by that Colts defense.
(5-7)
23
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
What a rally at the end to beat the rival Bears and give Darrell Bevell his first win as coach.
(5-7)
24
4
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
The season started off well at least. Trubisky played decent against the Lions but they have a lot of question marks.
(4-8)
25
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Give them credit; they played well against the Chiefs and gave themselves a chance.
(4-8)
26
4
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
They’re coming off a much-needed bye and host the Broncos. Two 4-8 teams going nowhere fast.
(3-9)
27
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
They were embarrassed by the Patriots and must regroup to face the Falcons.
(3-8-1)
28
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
Well, here we go. Jalen Hurts has been named the starter. Can he take it and run? Gonna be tough behind that offensive line.
(3-9)
29
5
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
They were down to their third string offensive line Tuesday night and the defense is 32nd vs. the run. Think they’re ready for the season to be over?
(2-9-1)
30
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
They face the Cowboys next so win No. 3 is a real possibility.
(1-11)
31
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
They don’t win a lot of fights but they’ll make it interesting until the end, in most cases.
(0-12)
32
Jets_table
New York Jets
They had win No. 1 within their grasp and, well, we all know what happened. Poor Jets fans.
SFTB-head_0319

Do you have a question about the Falcons that you want answered Straight from the 'Beek? Ask a question here and it could be posted on AtlantaFalcons.com.

Ask Beek

Related Content

news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers, Chiefs still 1-2 while soaring Falcons jump nine spots

Falcons are 4-2 in last six games and close season out Saints, Chargers, Chiefs and Bucs twice
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers, Saints, Rams rise as Falcons fall

Defensive units around the league flex their muscles and lead their teams to wins
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Saints, Bucs rise as Panthers drop below Falcons

The Steelers hold onto the top spot once again as the regular season heads down the final stretch
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers hold on (barely) as Bills, Dolphins, Falcons surge

Saints rise, but the Buccaneers and Panthers take a tumble
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers hold top spot as Cardinals, Bucs and Falcons rise

Titans, Rams, Bears and Panthers take a tumble in this week's rankings
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Unbeaten Steelers remain in top spot, Falcons take a tumble

The Bucs, Saints stay put while the Panthers move up a spot
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers take over top spot; Bucs and Falcons rise

Brady and the Bucs boot the Pack back to Green Bay; Falcons pick up win No. 1
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: A new No. 1; Raiders crack top 10 as Chiefs, Falcons drop

The injury-ravaged 49ers take the biggest tumble this week, falling six places down to No. 18
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Top three spots unchanged as Cowboys, Falcons, Texans tumble

The Falcons drop four spots following loss to Packers on Monday night
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs take back top spot, Packers rise, Falcons fall

For second week in a row the Saints tumble, while the Buccaneers and Panthers move up
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Ravens take top spot as Saints, Falcons fall

Bucs stay put at 15 and Panthers remain in cellar heading into Week 3

Top News

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs take back top spot as Falcons take a tumble

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Falcons reportedly considering Terry Fontenot as next GM

Putting Younghoe Koo's near-perfect start into historical context

Advertising