Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs take back top spot as Falcons take a tumble

We're down to the final four. Well, the final four games of the regular season anyway. And, finally, the playoff picture is coming into focus. While two teams – the Chiefs (11-1) and the Saints (10-2) – have clinched playoff berths, there's still much to be decided in both conferences.

The Steelers (11-1) drop a spot after losing to the Washington Football Team (5-7). It's tough to win them all and they're a bit beat up. In the end, however, I think they'll be just fine. The Chiefs will assume the No. 1 spot … for now. Kansas City has its flaws, too, but has won its last seven games. As long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy, they have a chance to beat anyone.

As far as the Falcons go, it's going to be tough sledding down the stretch. They've lost two of their last three games – something they really couldn't afford to do – and now head to the West Coast to take on the Chargers (3-9) after losing a tough game to their division rivals. Atlanta (4-8) dropped from No. 18 to 21 this week.