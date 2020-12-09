Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs take back top spot as Falcons take a tumble

We're down to the final four. Well, the final four games of the regular season anyway. And, finally, the playoff picture is coming into focus. While two teams – the Chiefs (11-1) and the Saints (10-2) – have clinched playoff berths, there's still much to be decided in both conferences.
The Steelers (11-1) drop a spot after losing to the Washington Football Team (5-7). It's tough to win them all and they're a bit beat up. In the end, however, I think they'll be just fine. The Chiefs will assume the No. 1 spot … for now. Kansas City has its flaws, too, but has won its last seven games. As long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy, they have a chance to beat anyone.
As far as the Falcons go, it's going to be tough sledding down the stretch. They've lost two of their last three games – something they really couldn't afford to do – and now head to the West Coast to take on the Chargers (3-9) after losing a tough game to their division rivals. Atlanta (4-8) dropped from No. 18 to 21 this week.
So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 14 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!
