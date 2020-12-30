Early Bird Report: Examining the NFL's head coaching carousel 

Are Falcons closer to being a contender?

Sunday's 17-14 loss wasn't a different result than much of the season for Atlanta, but it continued to show that the Falcons won't back down from any challenge and can, in fact, rise to the occasion, even against the best. One thing is clear: The Falcons have not given up at all this season under interim head coach Raheem Morris.

While there is only one game remaining left in the 2020 season, that fighting mentality is one the organization hopes will carry over into the future. It begins with the leadership in the locker room, and it manifested itself on the field on Sunday. Now, the organization has one last opportunity to knock off a playoff team and get revenge against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It is really a credit to the team and organization," Morris said after Sunday's game. "The biggest takeaway is that we can play with anybody. You line them up and we have a chance to go out there and get after them. These guys certainly can show that, and we can certainly do that most of the year. We have not been able to win these games that have come down to the wire, and we have to find a way to win these games on the wire."

ESPN's Adam Teicher wrote a bit more about whether or not the Falcons are actually closer to contention than their 4-11 record might suggest.

Breaking down different draft scenarios for top 5

The Falcons currently hold the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft, which is the highest the organization has drafted in quite some time. That spot would likely allow them to pick one of the top players in the draft, but it also provides some alternative options. CBSSports.com writer Chris Trapasso advocates for Atlanta to trade back in the draft and bolster the overall number of picks they will have.