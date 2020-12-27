Presented by

Tabeek: Loss to Chiefs shines light on Falcons' biggest flaw

The Atlanta Falcons are still struggling to find a way to win close games

Dec 27, 2020 at 06:01 PM
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

Long before the Atlanta Falcons kicked off the 2020 season, the one game that stood out more than any other was this Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

And why not? A late-season showdown against the defending Super Bowl champs sandwiched between two meetings with Tom Brady and the Bucs would provide a gut-check for just about any team. Adding to the early intrigue was also the fact that Atlanta was a combined 14-2 over its final four games the last four seasons.

If the Falcons were going to be contenders in 2020, the last quarter of this season would be very telling. And this late-December showdown in Kansas City was supposed to be the ultimate measuring-stick game for the Falcons.

The reality of 2020 was this: Atlanta stumbled into this one sporting a 4-10 record and was officially eliminated from playoff contention a couple of weeks ago in Los Angeles. Kansas City, meanwhile, rolled into Sunday's game winning 19 of its last 20 regular-season games.

The Chiefs offense, ranked first in passing yards and with the most 20-plus yard passes, was pitted against a Falcons defense that ranked 31st and dead last in those respective categories.

Sunday's game had all of the makings of a lopsided affair and that so-called measuring stick was supposed to expose just how far these Falcons needed to go in order to be consistent winners and playoff contenders again.

It didn't play out that way.

Instead, the Falcons went toe-to-toe and exchanged blow after blow with the big, bad Chiefs. And with barely two minutes left in regulation, Atlanta was somehow clinging to a four-point lead.

Somehow because the Falcons entered Sunday plus-67 in point differential in the first half of games and were minus-65 in the final two quarters of play. Somehow because they jumped out to a 7-0 lead and are 4-6 in games when that happens.

Well, make it 4-7 now.

No, there wasn't a blood bath in Kansas City on Sunday. The Chiefs didn't mop the turf at Arrowhead Stadium with Falcons players.

What happened was the Falcons stayed true to form, and they blew a lead for the 10th time this season. And just when you think Atlanta has found every possible way to lose, it comes up with another painful series of events that leaves fans of the Black and Red reeling and numb.

With 2:07 left to go, A.J. Terrell appeared to have come down with what likely would have been a game-sealing interception in the right corner of the end zone. The Falcons' promising young cornerback couldn't secure the ball as he hit the ground.

On the very next play, Mahomes hit Demarcus Robinson for a 25-yard touchdown that put the Chiefs up 17-14 with 2:01 to play.

Even then, Matt Ryan had a chance to lead the Falcons to what would have been the 40th game-winning drive of his career and the first of this season. He gave the Falcons a chance.

But with 14 seconds left, Younghoe Koo missed what would have been a game-tying 39-yard field goal attempt, his first miss after making 27 straight.

That's three would-have-been moments in the last two minutes.

The 14-1 Chiefs may not have exposed a bunch of glaring weaknesses in the Falcons on Sunday, but they did shine a bright light on one serious flaw in them: They don't know how to finish.

The difference between the Chiefs and Falcons in that sense is startling, too.

With the win, the Chiefs improved to 8-0 in games decided by six points or less this season.

The Falcons are now 0-7 in those situations.

Kansas City secured the No. 1 seed and a bye throughout the AFC playoffs.

The Falcons, meanwhile, took another step in securing a top-five draft pick in April's NFL Draft.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes an interception at the goal line during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes an interception at the goal line during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes an interception on a trick play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes an interception on a trick play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 gestures during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 gestures during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 makes a tackle during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 makes a tackle during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps for a first down during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps for a first down during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons fans during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass to running back Brian Hill #23 during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass to running back Brian Hill #23 during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 prepares to snap for quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 prepares to snap for quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 under pressure during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 under pressure during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 under pressure during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 under pressure during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55, strong safety Keanu Neal #22 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 defend during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55, strong safety Keanu Neal #22 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 defend during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks for options during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks for options during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 defends during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes an interception on a trick play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes an interception on a trick play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes an interception on a trick play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes an interception on a trick play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 defends during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 defends during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 defends during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 defends during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

A general view of Arrowhead Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
A general view of Arrowhead Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 make a tackle during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 make a tackle during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 makes a tackle during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 makes a tackle during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 in action during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 in action during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 puts on his helmet before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 puts on his helmet before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is taken down and the ball does loose during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is taken down and the ball does loose during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 looks on during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 looks on during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 high-fives defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 high-fives defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reaches for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reaches for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

The Atlanta Falcons run out to face the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
The Atlanta Falcons run out to face the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 stands for the coin toss before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 stands for the coin toss before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

The Atlanta Falcons run out to face the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
The Atlanta Falcons run out to face the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 nearly makes a catch during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 nearly makes a catch during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 gestures before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 gestures before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons fans during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons fans during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 reacts to a missed field goal during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 reacts to a missed field goal during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts to missing a field goal during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts to missing a field goal during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

A general view of Arrowhead Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.
A general view of Arrowhead Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2020.

