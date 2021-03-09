Beek's Bits: Falcons running game, Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, why it's OK not to spend big

3. Yet another QB comp with my untrained eye. Over the last two weeks I've given you QB comparisons for Zach Wilson and Trey Lance. While I've been working in the media since 1998 and have been an editor and covered the NFL since 2006, I want to be clear about one thing: I am not an NFL scout. I watch video, read a lot and have conversations with scouts, but that's about the extent of it. So, just for fun (and because I can just link to these articles whenever I'm asked), I'll give you my QB comparisons for the top five prospects in this draft class.

OK, let's talk about Mac Jones out of Alabama. There's only player I think about when I watch Jones play and – don't laugh – it's Tom Brady. The previous two weeks I showed you how comparable Zach Wilson's numbers were to Russell Wilson's while at Wisconsin and, later, how Trey Lance's and Cam Newton's production was very similar.

I won't be doing that when it comes to Jones and Brady. Mainly because Jones put up absolutely ridiculous numbers in 2020 and was surrounded by three potential first-round picks in DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Najee Harris.

Despite his production and first-round projection, Jones has his fair share of critics and naysayers. So, let's start there because so did Brady coming out. Here's what Brady recalled people saying about him:

Poor build

Skinny

Lacks great physical stature and strength

Lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush

Lacks a really strong arm

Can't drive the ball downfield

Does not throw a really tight spiral

System-type player who can get exposed if forced to ad lib

Gets knocked down easily

Now let's look at some of the weaknesses NFL analyst Lance Zierlein listed for Jones:

Very thin lower body and struggles to fight off rush contact

Slow ball handler on RPOs

Leaves back half behind in his follow-through

Average release quickness

Locks in on a target rather than honoring the progressions

Doesn't play with the desired poise of an NFL starter

Antsy when reads don't quickly come together

Play can be panicky and rushed in the face of pressure

Has trouble locating open targets in direction where heat is coming from

Would like to see him play with more grit

All I know is that when I watch Jones, is that he makes smart decisions, stands confidently in the pocket, he surveys the field well (goes through his progressions), consistently throws accurate deep balls (hitting receivers in stride) and is elusive in the pocket when he needs to be. Oh, and he's a winner – just like Brady.

Am I saying Jones is the next Brady or will enjoy the same kind of success as Brady? Not. At. All. What I am saying is that when I watch Jones play and how he handles himself on the field, I can't help but be reminded of the skinny kid from Michigan who also supposedly "lacked a strong arm."