Report: Falcons not expected use franchise tag on Keanu Neal

When healthy and on the field, the former first-round pick has made an impact and been one of the best at his position. Neal's 2018-19 seasons were riddled with season-ending injuries, but he bounced back in a big way last year. During his five-year stint with the Falcons, Neal logged 338 tackles, 15 for loss, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, four quarterback hits and two interceptions.