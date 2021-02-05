Falcons list of players who are scheduled to become free agents  

Unrestricted free agents

Todd Gurley II, running back: Played in 15 games for the Falcons in 2020 and rushed for 678 yards on 195 carries and scored nine touchdowns.

Damontae Kazee, free safety:Before suffering an Achilles injury that ended his season, Kazee played in four games last season. Since being drafted in 2017, Kazee has recorded 10 interceptions, including a league-leading seven in 2018. Kazee has also recorded five forced fumbles in his career.

Alex Mack, center:Mack's 12th season in the NFL came to a close early when he suffered a concussion and missed the final two games of Atlanta's season. Mack has started 78 games for the Falcons.

Steven Means, defensive end:Means recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles in his second year with the Falcons.

Keanu Neal, strong safety:Following a two-year span that ended in season-ending injuries, Neal bounced back in a big way in 2020. In his 14 starts, Neal recorded 100 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Matt Schaub, quarterback:Schaub has played 16 years in the NFL and seven of those seasons have been with the Falcons. He played in one game in the 2020 season and has served as Matt Ryan's backup for the last four seasons. Schaub is set to retire.

Luke Stocker, tight end:Stocker played in all 16 games for Atlanta in his second season with the team.

Darqueze Dennard, cornerback:Dennard started six games for the Falcons last season and recorded 36 tackles and one interception.

Brian Hill, running back:Coming off his best season to date with the Falcons, Hill rushed for 465 yards and one touchdown in 2020. He also caught 25 passes for 199 yards.

John Wetzel, tackle: Wetzel played in six games for the Falcons over the last two years.

Charles Harris, defensive end: In his first season with the Falcons after being traded from the Miami Dolphins, Harris recorded three sacks.

Justin McCray, guard:McCray started two games for the Falcons last season.

Sharrod Neasman, safety:Neasman forced and recovered one fumble and recorded 27 tackles in his fifth season with the Falcons.

LaRoy Reynolds, linebacker:Reynolds saw action in all 16 games in 2020 and forced one fumble and tallied 12 tackles.

Blidi Wreh-Wilson, cornerback: Wreh-Wilson recorded three interceptions last season for Atlanta.

Edmond Robinson, linebacker: In his first season with the Falcons, Robinson played in 13 games and recorded 15 tackles.