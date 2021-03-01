Beek's Bits: Falcons trading No. 4 pick? Next Cam Newton? Latest on TV deal, Drew Brees

4. Latest on TV deal and why Falcons' brass is watching: As I noted back on Jan. 19, the league and the NFL Players Association have already agreed on a minimum salary cap of $180 million for the 2021 season.

We just don't know what the final number will be yet.

If it should stay closer to the $180 million figure, that's not great news for the Falcons, or the 31 other teams, as they make roster decisions during free agency when the new league begins on March 17.

Remember, the salary cap has increased every single year since having an uncapped year in 2010. In 2019, the cap was $188.2 million. In 2020, the cap was $198.2 million. Now think about all of those contracts that were agreed to in the past banking on the salary cap continuing to increase – and you (should) get the picture.

That's why the league would very much like to finalize new TV deals before March 17. And as much as the networks all want a piece of the NFL pie, they know that deadline is approaching as well.

On Friday, the Sports Business Journal reported that Disney and the NFL reached a "broad agreement" for a 10-year extension of the current deal at a 30 percent price increase. Shortly after that, however, the NFL denied the report and, in a statement, wrote that "it is incorrect."

Regardless, new TV deals could be a game-changer and huge help for teams like the Falcons, especially if they could finalize them before setting its 2021 salary cap and the new league year begins.