Beek's Bits: Falcons at pro days, mock madness, cap flap and … say Watt?

3. Salary cap conundrums: As of right now, no one knows what the final salary cap number for 2021 will be. According to one report, it might not be known until hours before the new league years begins – which is March 17 – and that there is increasing evidence that it could be in the $180 million range.

I'm not going to give you a dissertation on the cap here, but I'll give you the Cliffs Notes version on why it'll have a huge impact on the Falcons.

Let's say that one report above becomes reality, and the number is $180 million. For starters, that's about an $18 million to $20 million reduction per team compared to last year. Now, keep in mind that the salary cap usually increases each year (due to media deals, the sport's increasing popularity, etc.) and contracts are often structured with the understanding that the cap will keep going up by 5 to 10 percent.

With a new league year approaching, free agency and the draft, I'll let you do the math now when you look at the Falcons current salary cap space heading into 2021. Only three teams currently have less space – the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints – and a total of 10 teams are currently in the red, including the Falcons.

Teams not only have to get under the cap but must have enough room to sign rookie draft picks and possibly undrafted free agents, too. They will have to get creative with contracts and a lot of tough decisions will be made in the coming weeks and months.

Teams can restructure deals, but eventually there will be a day of reckoning – and the bills will have to be paid. And that's exactly what Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith are trying to determine now.

Do you pull the Band-Aid off all at once or rip it off slowly? So many Falcons fans write into me and ask, "Why don't we just cut Player X, create space and move on?"

There are so many factors to take into account. Here are several, for example:

Base salaries – non-guaranteed and fully guaranteed contracts.

Dead cap – when a player is cut and owed all of the guaranteed money.

Signing bonuses – guaranteed money received when a player signs their contract. When a player is cut, teams must pay the remainder at once.

Prorated signing bonuses – when the bonus is spread out. When a player is cut, the team must pay the remainder of the spread-out signing bonus at once.

Roster bonuses – which is money for being on the roster at a certain date.

Option bonuses – signing bonus but triggered at a later date.

Other bonuses – workout bonuses, for example, and other incentives.

I'll wrap this up by looking at Matt Ryan's contract situation, and why there's been so much attention surrounding it.

Ryan, according to Spotrac, is expected to have a cap hit of $40.9 million. If the cap is in the aforementioned $180 million range, Ryan's number will be 22.7 percent of the Falcons salary cap. That's a lot for one player, and the Falcons are $23.2 million over the cap at the moment. His current deal expires following the 2023 season.

If Ryan were to be traded before June 1, the dead money owed is between $44 to $49. If he were to be traded after June 1, the dead money hit would be spread out over two years.