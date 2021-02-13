LOOK: Falcons GM Terry Fontenot at Clemson's pro day to see Trevor Lawrence

Representatives from 17 different NFL teams were reportedly on hand to see Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence throw during his pro day on Friday.

As noted in my latest mock draft, Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft appears to be a forgone conclusion. The Jaguars need a quarterback and the former Clemson star is considered to be one of the best prospects to come out at that position in the last four or five years.

Still, anything can happen leading up and during the draft. There have been some wild and unpredictable trades over the years. And, who knows, maybe the Jaguars will zig when everyone seems to be counting on them to zag.