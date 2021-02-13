Falcons' biggest roster needs? PFF identifies three areas of concern

The NFL Draft is 75 days away and almost all of the questions I get these days from Atlanta Falcons fans are about who the Falcons should pick or what positions they might target in free agency or the draft.

And that's to be expected after three straight non-playoff seasons now. The Falcons have finished 7-9 in 2018, 7-9 in 2019 and 4-12 this past season. Coincidentally or not, quarterback Matt Ryan has been sacked 42, 48 and 41 times over the last three seasons, too.

All of those aforementioned records and statistics are, well, not great, Bob.

RELATED CONTENT

Should the Falcons keep focusing on the offensive line? Is it time to start thinking about the future, take advantage of picking fourth overall and draft a quarterback? Or is time to start investing more on the defensive side of the ball, and address the pass rush and the back end of the defense?

These are all legitimate questions, and many Falcons fans ponder them on a daily basis when writing me at Straight from the Beek.