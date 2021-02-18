Falcons release Ricardo Allen, Allen Bailey and waive Kurt Benkert

Allen, 29, started 76 games for the Falcons and recorded 340 tackles, 11 interceptions and one sack. After spending the 2014 season on the practice squad, the former fifth-round draft pick switched from cornerback to free safety where he spent the last six seasons. Allen was a four-time captain for the Falcons and a strong leader in the locker room. In addition to his stellar play on the field, Allen spent a majority of his time impacting the community and helping play a key role in the Falcons' social justice initiatives. In 2019, Allen was named the Falcons' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for their outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.