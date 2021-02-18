Falcons release Ricardo Allen, Allen Bailey and waive Kurt Benkert

The Falcons made three roster moves on Thursday

Feb 18, 2021 at 01:58 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

RicardoAllen_KC

The Atlanta Falcons released safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey and waived quarterback Kurt Benkert on Thursday.

Allen, 29, started 76 games for the Falcons and recorded 340 tackles, 11 interceptions and one sack. After spending the 2014 season on the practice squad, the former fifth-round draft pick switched from cornerback to free safety where he spent the last six seasons. Allen was a four-time captain for the Falcons and a strong leader in the locker room. In addition to his stellar play on the field, Allen spent a majority of his time impacting the community and helping play a key role in the Falcons' social justice initiatives. In 2019, Allen was named the Falcons' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for their outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. 

Bailey, 31, joined the Falcons in 2019 after spending eight years with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in 31 games with nine starts and recorded 41 tackles, seven quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.

Benkert, 25, spent the 2018 and 2020 season on the Falcons' practice squad. After a promising start in Atlanta's first preseason game, Benkert suffered a toe injury that placed him on injured reserve for the 2019 season.

Related Content

news

Falcons sign 11 players to reserve/future contracts

A majority of the players have been key members of Atlanta's practice squad throughout the season
news

Falcons flex three offensive weapons for final game

Among the three players flexed is Chris Rowland, who will likely be the team's kick returner with Brandon Powell out
news

Falcons place Alex Mack on reserve/COVID-19 list

Mack has been a fundamental player in the Falcons offense and one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL
news

Falcons place Austin Edwards on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The Falcons have placed defensive end Austin Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list 
news

Falcons waive CB Jordan Miller from reserve/injured list 

The Atlanta Falcons have waived cornerback Jordan Miller from the team's reserve/injured list
news

Falcons flex Delrick Abrams Jr. to active roster for Bucs game 

The Falcons have flexed Delrick Abrams Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster 
news

Falcons officially rule Kaleb McGary out vs. Chargers

McGary had been listed as questionable on the team's Friday game report due to personal matters
news

Falcons place Olamide Zaccheaus on IR, promote Laquon Treadwell to active roster 

Treadwell is coming off of the Falcons' reserve/COVID-19 list and directly to the 53-man roster
news

Falcons flex Tony Brooks-James to active roster for Raiders game

The Falcons host the Raiders on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Falcons activate Dante Fowler from reserve/COVID-19 list

Fowler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 14 during the team's bye week
news

Falcons add two to practice squad

Atlanta bolstered its offense by adding two dynamic skill players to its practice squad

Top News

Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Falcons trade down, land one of the top defenders in this draft class 

Falcons release Ricardo Allen, Allen Bailey and waive Kurt Benkert

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot: 'Always bring in quarterbacks' and no player is 'untouchable'

Beek's Bits: Falcons at pro days, mock madness, cap flap and … say Watt?

Advertising