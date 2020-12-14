Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' loss to Chargers

The 2020 season has been filled with similar disappointments for both the Falcons and Chargers, who have squandered some late leads throughout the year. That trend continued for both teams on Sunday, as the fourth quarter was defined by three interceptions – one by the Chargers and two by the Falcons.

It was Matt Ryan's final interception that set up Los Angeles's game-winning drive, and it capped the former NFL MVP's worst game of the season. The Falcons continue to show strides on the defensive side of the ball, but their offense hasn't been up to their standard for several weeks now. With chances to win the game, they couldn't pull through, leaving the door open for the Chargers.

"The amount of self-destructive energy displayed by each of these teams in recent years seemed almost too much to have a game reach its conclusion without the earth splitting in two at the 50-yard line," Nick Shook wrote in his recap for NFL.com. "But by the grace of the football gods, Stan Kroenke's masterpiece of a stadium was saved, thanks to the foot of Mike Badgley , who drilled a game-winning 43-yard field goal to end a game that seemed destined for overtime. A smattering of interceptions made the final quarter thrilling, if not hilarious, with neither team taking advantage of the opposition's mistake to take control of the tie game. It wasn't until Justin Herbert hit Tyron Johnson with a 25-yard strike that it became apparent someone might actually win this one. The battle of identical Spider-Men ended with the field goal, providing Anthony Lynn's team a boost in a season filled with disappointment."