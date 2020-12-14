Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' loss to Chargers

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Dec 14, 2020 at 11:04 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The 2020 season has been filled with similar disappointments for both the Falcons and Chargers, who have squandered some late leads throughout the year. That trend continued for both teams on Sunday, as the fourth quarter was defined by three interceptions – one by the Chargers and two by the Falcons.

It was Matt Ryan's final interception that set up Los Angeles's game-winning drive, and it capped the former NFL MVP's worst game of the season. The Falcons continue to show strides on the defensive side of the ball, but their offense hasn't been up to their standard for several weeks now. With chances to win the game, they couldn't pull through, leaving the door open for the Chargers.

"The amount of self-destructive energy displayed by each of these teams in recent years seemed almost too much to have a game reach its conclusion without the earth splitting in two at the 50-yard line," Nick Shook wrote in his recap for NFL.com. "But by the grace of the football gods, Stan Kroenke's masterpiece of a stadium was saved, thanks to the foot of Mike Badgley , who drilled a game-winning 43-yard field goal to end a game that seemed destined for overtime. A smattering of interceptions made the final quarter thrilling, if not hilarious, with neither team taking advantage of the opposition's mistake to take control of the tie game. It wasn't until Justin Herbert hit Tyron Johnson with a 25-yard strike that it became apparent someone might actually win this one. The battle of identical Spider-Men ended with the field goal, providing Anthony Lynn's team a boost in a season filled with disappointment."

NFL Week 14 grades

Ryan's second-half performance will be the talking point for most in the national media, and CBSSports.com's John Breech is no exception. In his weekly grades, he gave the Falcons a "C" for their play against the Chargers and noted that Ryan's day overshadowed some other positive storylines for Atlanta.

"The Falcons might have won this game if not for a second half meltdown by Matt Ryan, who threw three interceptions in the half, including two over the final four minutes of the fourth quarter," Breech writes. "The three interceptions from Ryan led to 10 points from the Chargers and proved to be the difference in the game. Ryan's meltdown overshadowed impressive offensive performances from both Calvin Ridley (124 receiving yards, one TD) and Russell Gage, who not only finished with 85 receiving yards but also threw a gorgeous 39-yard TD pass."

Calvin Ridley sets milestone, remains unhappy with season

Without Julio Jones on the field, Calvin Ridley again proved he's capable of being a top receiver in the NFL. When given the chance to be the go-to option, Ridley has come through this season, and Sunday was no exception. He led the Falcons with eight catches for 129 yards and a 39-yard touchdown catch on a throw from Russell Gage. He also crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career, a milestone he set for himself coming into the season. Yet, despite the individual accomplishment, he's not pleased with the team's performance, which Jason Butt wrote about at greater length for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"I like that I did that because I know I can do that," Ridley said. "I know I can do way better than that. I feel good about it. I don't feel good that we lost, and I don't feel too good about the season."

More headlines for Falcons fans

Game Photos | Falcons vs. Chargers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers with top photos from Week 14.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates after makes an interception during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
1 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates after makes an interception during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
2 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives a 39-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
3 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives a 39-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 prepares to throw a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
4 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 prepares to throw a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
5 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
6 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
7 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates making an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
8 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates making an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
9 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
10 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
11 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
12 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
13 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
14 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
15 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons try to block the game winning field goal by Los Angeles Chargers kicker Mike Badgley #4 on December 13, 2020. Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-17.
16 / 106

Atlanta Falcons try to block the game winning field goal by Los Angeles Chargers kicker Mike Badgley #4 on December 13, 2020. Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-17.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
17 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
18 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
19 / 106

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
20 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
21 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
22 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
23 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
24 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
25 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
26 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball away, later called for intentional grounding, during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
27 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball away, later called for intentional grounding, during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons tackle Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler #30 during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
28 / 106

Atlanta Falcons tackle Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler #30 during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
29 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
30 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
31 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
32 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
33 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
34 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
35 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
36 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
37 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
38 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 before kicking a field Goal during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
39 / 106

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 before kicking a field Goal during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 celebrates with running back Ito Smith #25 after Ridley received a 39-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
40 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 celebrates with running back Ito Smith #25 after Ridley received a 39-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
41 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
42 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

General View of the interior of SoFi Stadium is shown in Inglewood, CA, before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
43 / 106

General View of the interior of SoFi Stadium is shown in Inglewood, CA, before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
44 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
45 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 gestures during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
46 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 gestures during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
47 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gestures during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
48 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gestures during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
49 / 106

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
50 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
51 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
52 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Shirts worn before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
53 / 106

Shirts worn before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year decal on the helmet of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55\ during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
54 / 106

The Walter Payton Man of the Year decal on the helmet of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55\ during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
55 / 106

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown withwide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
56 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown withwide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown with running back Ito Smith #25 during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
57 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown with running back Ito Smith #25 during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 gestures during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
58 / 106

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 gestures during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

General View of the interior of SoFi Stadium is shown in Inglewood, CA, before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
59 / 106

General View of the interior of SoFi Stadium is shown in Inglewood, CA, before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
60 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

The returners huddle in the tunnel before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
61 / 106

The returners huddle in the tunnel before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
62 / 106

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

An interior view of SoFi Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
63 / 106

An interior view of SoFi Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 and defensive end Steven Means #55 pray after the game on December 13, 2020.
64 / 106

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 and defensive end Steven Means #55 pray after the game on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gesture during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
65 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gesture during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
66 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates making an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
67 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates making an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates making an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
68 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates making an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year decal on the helmet of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55\ during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
69 / 106

The Walter Payton Man of the Year decal on the helmet of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55\ during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 makes an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
70 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 makes an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 high-fives linebacker Deion Jones #45 after making a sack during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
71 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 high-fives linebacker Deion Jones #45 after making a sack during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
72 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
73 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

A generic view of an NFL Football during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
74 / 106

A generic view of an NFL Football during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
75 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 prepares to snap the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
76 / 106

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 prepares to snap the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 high-fives defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
77 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 high-fives defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks off during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
78 / 106

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks off during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
79 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 gets to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
80 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 gets to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
81 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
82 / 106

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
83 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gesture during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
84 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gesture during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
85 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
86 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

A generic image of an Atlanta Falcons helmet during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
87 / 106

A generic image of an Atlanta Falcons helmet during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
88 / 106

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs the football during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
89 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs the football during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
90 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 passes the football during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
91 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 passes the football during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the football during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
92 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the football during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 smiles after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
93 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 smiles after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 prepares to throw a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
94 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 prepares to throw a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 hugs wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after he scored a touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
95 / 106

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 hugs wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after he scored a touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
96 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 smiles after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
97 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 smiles after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 prepares to throw a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
98 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 prepares to throw a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
99 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes a tackle in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
100 / 106

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes a tackle in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
101 / 106

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stops Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
102 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stops Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
103 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

The Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
104 / 106

The Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 stands for the coin toss against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
105 / 106

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 stands for the coin toss against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
106 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

