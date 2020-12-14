Matt Ryan: I've got plenty left in the tank, just need to play better

The Atlanta Falcons (4-9) fell to the Los Angeles Chargers (4-9) in the final seconds of Sunday's game after leading for majority of the game. Matt Ryan's threw two of his three interceptions in the final four minutes of the game.

Within field goal range with Younghoe Koo, Ryan was looking for Ridley and was picked off ultimately setting up the Chargers' game-winning 43-yard field goal. Ryan completed 21 of his passes and threw for 224 yards and one touchdown.

But his three interceptions were the story of the game.

"Today wasn't good enough on my part," Ryan said following the game.

Of all three interceptions, Ryan said he could live with the first one trying to make a play to Ridley. The following two he said weren't acceptable on his part and plays he'd liked to have back. Ryan refuses to believe his performance in this game will shake his confidence moving forward.

Prior to his final interception, Ryan passed Peyton Manning in the record books. Ryan has more passing yards than any other quarterback in NFL history through his first 13 seasons.

"My body feels great, I feel like I'm fresh. I just haven't played as well as I've liked," Ryan said. "That sometimes happens. I've got to do my part; I have to be better with the football."

The Falcons have three more games left in the season, two against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one in Kansas City versus the Chiefs. And although the Falcons will miss the playoffs for a third straight year, Ryan plans to return to work this week ready to help lead his team to a win.