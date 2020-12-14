Matt Ryan: I've got plenty left in the tank, just need to play better

Matt Ryan discusses his performance in the loss to the Chargers

Dec 13, 2020 at 08:53 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (4-9) fell to the Los Angeles Chargers (4-9) in the final seconds of Sunday's game after leading for majority of the game. Matt Ryan's threw two of his three interceptions in the final four minutes of the game.

Within field goal range with Younghoe Koo, Ryan was looking for Ridley and was picked off ultimately setting up the Chargers' game-winning 43-yard field goal. Ryan completed 21 of his passes and threw for 224 yards and one touchdown.

But his three interceptions were the story of the game.

"Today wasn't good enough on my part," Ryan said following the game.

Of all three interceptions, Ryan said he could live with the first one trying to make a play to Ridley. The following two he said weren't acceptable on his part and plays he'd liked to have back. Ryan refuses to believe his performance in this game will shake his confidence moving forward.

Prior to his final interception, Ryan passed Peyton Manning in the record books. Ryan has more passing yards than any other quarterback in NFL history through his first 13 seasons.

"My body feels great, I feel like I'm fresh. I just haven't played as well as I've liked," Ryan said. "That sometimes happens. I've got to do my part; I have to be better with the football."

The Falcons have three more games left in the season, two against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one in Kansas City versus the Chiefs. And although the Falcons will miss the playoffs for a third straight year, Ryan plans to return to work this week ready to help lead his team to a win.

"I've got plenty in the tank, I just have to play better," Ryan said.

Game Photos | Falcons vs. Chargers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers with top photos from Week 14.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates after makes an interception during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
1 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates after makes an interception during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
2 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives a 39-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
3 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives a 39-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 prepares to throw a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
4 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 prepares to throw a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
5 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
6 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
7 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates making an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
8 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates making an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
9 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
10 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
11 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
12 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
13 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
14 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 in action during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
15 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons try to block the game winning field goal by Los Angeles Chargers kicker Mike Badgley #4 on December 13, 2020. Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-17.
16 / 106

Atlanta Falcons try to block the game winning field goal by Los Angeles Chargers kicker Mike Badgley #4 on December 13, 2020. Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-17.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
17 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
18 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
19 / 106

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
20 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
21 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
22 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
23 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
24 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
25 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
26 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball away, later called for intentional grounding, during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
27 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball away, later called for intentional grounding, during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons tackle Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler #30 during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
28 / 106

Atlanta Falcons tackle Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler #30 during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
29 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
30 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
31 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
32 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
33 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
34 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
35 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
36 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
37 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 in action during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
38 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 before kicking a field Goal during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
39 / 106

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 before kicking a field Goal during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 celebrates with running back Ito Smith #25 after Ridley received a 39-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
40 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 celebrates with running back Ito Smith #25 after Ridley received a 39-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
41 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
42 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

General View of the interior of SoFi Stadium is shown in Inglewood, CA, before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
43 / 106

General View of the interior of SoFi Stadium is shown in Inglewood, CA, before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
44 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
45 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 gestures during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
46 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 gestures during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
47 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gestures during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
48 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gestures during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
49 / 106

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
50 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
51 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
52 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Shirts worn before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
53 / 106

Shirts worn before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year decal on the helmet of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55\ during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
54 / 106

The Walter Payton Man of the Year decal on the helmet of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55\ during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
55 / 106

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown withwide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
56 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown withwide receiver Russell Gage #83 during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown with running back Ito Smith #25 during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
57 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 celebrates scoring a touchdown with running back Ito Smith #25 during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 gestures during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
58 / 106

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 gestures during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

General View of the interior of SoFi Stadium is shown in Inglewood, CA, before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
59 / 106

General View of the interior of SoFi Stadium is shown in Inglewood, CA, before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
60 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

The returners huddle in the tunnel before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
61 / 106

The returners huddle in the tunnel before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
62 / 106

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

An interior view of SoFi Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
63 / 106

An interior view of SoFi Stadium before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 and defensive end Steven Means #55 pray after the game on December 13, 2020.
64 / 106

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 and defensive end Steven Means #55 pray after the game on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gesture during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
65 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gesture during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
66 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates making an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
67 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates making an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates making an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
68 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates making an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year decal on the helmet of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55\ during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
69 / 106

The Walter Payton Man of the Year decal on the helmet of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55\ during pregame before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 makes an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
70 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 makes an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 high-fives linebacker Deion Jones #45 after making a sack during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
71 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 high-fives linebacker Deion Jones #45 after making a sack during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
72 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
73 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

A generic view of an NFL Football during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
74 / 106

A generic view of an NFL Football during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
75 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 prepares to snap the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
76 / 106

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 prepares to snap the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 high-fives defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
77 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 high-fives defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks off during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
78 / 106

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks off during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
79 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 gets to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
80 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 gets to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
81 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
82 / 106

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
83 / 106

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gesture during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
84 / 106

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gesture during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
85 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 runs the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
86 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

A generic image of an Atlanta Falcons helmet during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
87 / 106

A generic image of an Atlanta Falcons helmet during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
88 / 106

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs the football during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
89 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs the football during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
90 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 passes the football during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
91 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 passes the football during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the football during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
92 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the football during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 smiles after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
93 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 smiles after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 prepares to throw a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
94 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 prepares to throw a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 hugs wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after he scored a touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
95 / 106

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 hugs wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after he scored a touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
96 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 smiles after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
97 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 smiles after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 prepares to throw a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
98 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 prepares to throw a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
99 / 106

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes a tackle in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
100 / 106

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 makes a tackle in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
101 / 106

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stops Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
102 / 106

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stops Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
103 / 106

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

The Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
104 / 106

The Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 stands for the coin toss against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
105 / 106

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 stands for the coin toss against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.
106 / 106

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

