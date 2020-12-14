NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 7 pick

Atlanta has held the No. 7 pick twice in its draft history, in 1971 and 1980

Dec 14, 2020 at 07:27 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

draftphoto_large
Getty Images/Chris McGrath

Editor's note: This order has been updated following Sunday's Week 14 games.

Only one more game remains in Week 14 – Monday night's tilt between the Ravens and the Browns in Cleveland – but the top of the NFL Draft order is set for another week. And there's some bittersweet news for Falcons fans: Atlanta has moved up a spot to No. 7.

The Falcons lost to the Chargers on Sunday, falling to 4-9 on the season. As it stands now, a total of six teams have just four wins and three of them – the Cowboys, Chargers and Panthers – are currently ahead of Atlanta.

RELATED CONTENT

The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tiebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss. Remember, the NFL expanded the playoff format to seven teams from each conference beginning this year.

The Falcons have held the No. 7 spot just twice in its draft history, in 1971 and 1980. For more on that see below.

Below is the draft order of the 18 teams that would not make the playoffs if the season ended today, as per Tankathon.

(0-13)
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
Strength of schedule: .599

Schedule: at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots

(1-12)
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Strength of schedule: .546

Schedule: at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts

(2-10-1)
3
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Strength of schedule: .532

Schedule: vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens

(4-9)
4
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Strength of schedule: .488

Schedule: vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants

(4-9)
5
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Strength of schedule: .488

Schedule: at Raiders, vs. Broncos, at Chiefs

(4-9)
6
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Strength of schedule: .538

Schedule: at Packers, at Washington, vs. Saints

(4-9)
7
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
Strength of schedule: .538

Schedule: vs. Bucs, at Chiefs, at Bucs

(8-5)
8
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)
Texans (4-9) strength of schedule: .546

Texans schedule: at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans

(4-8-1)
9
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
Strength of schedule: .532

Schedule: at Arizona, at Dallas, vs. Washington

(5-8)
10
Giants_table
New York Giants
Strength of schedule: .498

Schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Cowboys

(5-8)
11
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Strength of schedule: .510

Schedule: at Titans, vs. Bucs, vs. Vikings

(5-8)
12
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Strength of schedule: .546

Schedule: at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

(5-8)
13
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Strength of schedule: .558

Schedule: vs. Bills, at Chargers, vs. Raiders

(6-7)
14
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Strength of schedule: .500

Schedule: vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions

(6-7)
15
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Strength of schedule: .505

Schedule: at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers

(6-7)
16
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Strength of schedule: .507

Schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets

(7-6)
17
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Strength of schedule: .531

Schedule: vs. LA Chargers, vs. Miami, at Denver

(7-5)
18
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Strength of schedule: .512

Schedule: at Browns, vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals

AP_822522489858
AP Photo/Al Messerschmidt

Falcons history picking at No. 7

The Falcons hold the No. 7 spot at the moment, but that could end up changing between now and the end of the regular season. Atlanta has held the No. 7 pick twice in its history and below are the players they've selected in that spot, including Junior Miller (pictured above) in 1980, whose best season was his rookie year when he caught 46 passes for 584 yards and nine touchdowns. Miller played four seasons in Atlanta before playing one in New Orleans. He finished his career with 122 catches for 1,409 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Table inside Article
Year Player Position School
1980 Junior Miller Tight end Nebraska
1971 Joe Profit Running back Louisiana-Monroe

Related Content

news

Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' loss to Chargers

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

SFTB: Falcons fans turning to NFL Draft, latest on GM search, roster questions, Matt Ryan

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

NFL Draft: Games that could impact the Falcons' draft position

A look at some upcoming games that Atlanta fans, who care about the team's draft status, should pay attention to
news

Tabeek: Once a strength, Falcons offense isn't getting it done

The Falcons' once-formidable offense used to scare opponents on a weekly basis
news

Matt Ryan: I've got plenty left in the tank, just need to play better

Matt Ryan discusses his performance in the loss to the Chargers
news

Falcons officially eliminated from NFL playoffs

Their appearance in the playoffs was a longshot after an 0-5 start to the season, but now the Falcons will be absent for the third consecutive season
news

Interceptions cost Falcons in loss to Chargers

The Atlanta Falcons lost a tightly fought game against the Los Angeles Chargers
news

Matt Ryan passes Peyton Manning for most passing yards through 13 seasons

Matt Ryan has more passing yards than any other quarterback in NFL history through his first 13 seasons
news

Falcons-Chargers inactives: Atlanta down four starters 

Most notable on that list is All-Pro receiver Julio Jones, who will miss the game due to a hamstring injury
news

Falcons officially rule Kaleb McGary out vs. Chargers

McGary had been listed as questionable on the team's Friday game report due to personal matters
news

Final four games will determine validity of Falcons' dramatic turnaround on defense

The Falcons have improved in virtually every main defensive metric over the last seven games

Top News

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 7 pick

SFTB: Falcons fans turning to NFL Draft, latest on GM search, roster questions, Matt Ryan

Tabeek: Once a strength, Falcons offense isn't getting it done

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Advertising