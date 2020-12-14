NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 7 pick

Editor's note: This order has been updated following Sunday's Week 14 games.
Only one more game remains in Week 14 – Monday night's tilt between the Ravens and the Browns in Cleveland – but the top of the NFL Draft order is set for another week. And there's some bittersweet news for Falcons fans: Atlanta has moved up a spot to No. 7.
The Falcons lost to the Chargers on Sunday, falling to 4-9 on the season. As it stands now, a total of six teams have just four wins and three of them – the Cowboys, Chargers and Panthers – are currently ahead of Atlanta.
The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tiebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss. Remember, the NFL expanded the playoff format to seven teams from each conference beginning this year.
The Falcons have held the No. 7 spot just twice in its draft history, in 1971 and 1980. For more on that see below.
Below is the draft order of the 18 teams that would not make the playoffs if the season ended today, as per Tankathon.
Schedule: at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots
Schedule: at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts
Schedule: vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens
Schedule: vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants
Schedule: at Raiders, vs. Broncos, at Chiefs
Schedule: at Packers, at Washington, vs. Saints
Schedule: vs. Bucs, at Chiefs, at Bucs
Texans schedule: at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans
Schedule: at Arizona, at Dallas, vs. Washington
Schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Cowboys
Schedule: at Titans, vs. Bucs, vs. Vikings
Schedule: at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks
Schedule: vs. Bills, at Chargers, vs. Raiders
Schedule: vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions
Schedule: at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers
Schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets
Schedule: vs. LA Chargers, vs. Miami, at Denver
Schedule: at Browns, vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals
Falcons history picking at No. 7
The Falcons hold the No. 7 spot at the moment, but that could end up changing between now and the end of the regular season. Atlanta has held the No. 7 pick twice in its history and below are the players they've selected in that spot, including Junior Miller (pictured above) in 1980, whose best season was his rookie year when he caught 46 passes for 584 yards and nine touchdowns. Miller played four seasons in Atlanta before playing one in New Orleans. He finished his career with 122 catches for 1,409 yards and 14 touchdowns.
|Year
|Player
|Position
|School
|1980
|Junior Miller
|Tight end
|Nebraska
|1971
|Joe Profit
|Running back
|Louisiana-Monroe