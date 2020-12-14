NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 7 pick

Editor's note: This order has been updated following Sunday's Week 14 games.

Only one more game remains in Week 14 – Monday night's tilt between the Ravens and the Browns in Cleveland – but the top of the NFL Draft order is set for another week. And there's some bittersweet news for Falcons fans: Atlanta has moved up a spot to No. 7.

The Falcons lost to the Chargers on Sunday, falling to 4-9 on the season. As it stands now, a total of six teams have just four wins and three of them – the Cowboys, Chargers and Panthers – are currently ahead of Atlanta.

The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tiebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss. Remember, the NFL expanded the playoff format to seven teams from each conference beginning this year.

The Falcons have held the No. 7 spot just twice in its draft history, in 1971 and 1980. For more on that see below.