Early Bird Report: Developing Falcons' building blocks of future

With two games remaining in the 2020 season, the Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity to get a clear sense of what the younger players on their roster can do in various roles. Who exactly will be making those decisions in the future remains unclear, but interim head coach will reportedly stay in the mix and receive an interview for a permanent top gig following the season.

Morris has already shown indication that he's willing to shake things up with the depth chart to give different players opportunities to step up. On Monday, he announced that Ito Smith would supplant Todd Gurley as the team's lead running back, and injuries have given players like Russell Gage and Kendall Sheffield increased chances on the field. While there are two tough games remaining against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they provide an opportunity to see what these young players can do against the NFL's elite teams, writes ESPN's Jenna Laine.