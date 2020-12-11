Early Bird Report: Falcons praise Steven Means as leader and player

Falcons run game headed in wrong direction

As the Falcons neared the goal line during their loss to the Saints, they felt confident in handing the ball off to red-zone bell cow Todd Gurley. His nine touchdowns this season tie Gurley for sixth among running backs with Josh Jacobs and Alvin Kamara, and after he picked up 8 yards on first down to set up a second-and-2 at the Saints' 13-yard line with under two minutes remaining, the Falcons were comfortable to keep feeding him.

On second down, however, Gurley was stopped for no gain, and he was then dropped for a 7-yard loss on third down while trying to cut the ball outside.

"I know they made some kind of movement inside," Interim coach Raheem Morris said after the game of the third-down play. "Gurley saw the bounce look and he took the bounce look. You don't really want to take the bounce look in that situation. He did. He reacted as a football player would do. They were able to get him down around his ankles and get a big-time loss and create us in a 4th-and-9 situation."

The run game, as a whole, hasn't been where the Falcons would like it to be in recent weeks against their top rival, which Mike Triplett wrote about for ESPN. Atlanta gained just 70 rushing yards against New Orleans after getting 52 yards on the ground in its first matchup. The Falcons have always sought a balanced approach on offense, and they believe that starts with the run game.

A.J. Terrell has proven to be a really solid player for the Falcons throughout his rookie season, not shying away from matchups with Michael Thomas or other top-flight receivers. He nearly stepped in front of a Taysom Hill pass on a deep out-breaking route to secure an interception, but it still made for an impressive pass breakup. As he emerges in Atlanta, Terrell is now gaining some national recognition. He is currently ranked 15th among all rookies in Josh Edwards's NFL rookie power rankings for CBSSports.com.