Falcons next opponent: What to know about the Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 22, 2020 at 11:36 AM

When the Atlanta Falcons (4-10) hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (13-1), they'll have a tough task in stopping the NFL's best offense. The reigning Super Bowl champs are clicking in every area and looked primed to make another deep postseason run. The Falcons are hoping to rebound from a tough loss against the Buccaneers in which they held a 17-0 lead at halftime.

Here's what you need to know about the Chiefs:

Chiefs have NFL's best offense

Since Patrick Mahomes took over as starting quarterback for the Chiefs, the offense has evolved into the most consistent unit in the league. With Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman as receiving options for Mahomes, Kansas City's offense can attack in several ways. The Chiefs rank No. 1 in yards per game on offense, averaging 427.9 yards per game. They also rank No. 1 in points per game, with an average of 31.1 points per game. 

Mahomes having an MVP-caliber season

Once again, Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards. He's thrown for 4,462 yards and 36 touchdowns. The 25-year-old has only thrown five interceptions and has been sacked 22 times. 

Travis Kelce earning recognition as the best tight in the NFL

Mahomes favorite target this season has been his athletic, versatile tight end Travis Kelce. The former Cincinnati Bearcat ranks second in receiving yards with 1,318 and has scored 10 touchdowns. 

Tyrann Mathieu leading the way for Chiefs' defense

Kansas City's All-Pro safety has six interceptions on the year. He continues to be one of the best ball-hawking defenders in the NFL. The Chiefs rank No. 10 against the pass giving up 230.1 yards per game.

