Grady Jarrett, Younghoe Koo named to 2021 NFL Pro Bowl 

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and kicker Younghoe Koo earned Pro Bowl nods for their play in the 2020 season

Dec 21, 2020 at 06:58 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

af20_dm_pro-bowl_cp

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and kicker Younghoe Koo have earned Pro Bowl nods following for their play in the 2020 season. The Pro Bowl rosters are determined by a combination of fan, player and coach voting, and both Koo and Jarrett are well-deserving of the recognition.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has said they will reimagine the all-star game through virtual platforms in hopes to celebrate the accomplishments of these players while ensuring they continue to put the health and safety of the athletes first.

GradyJarrett_ProBowl_KC

Jarrett, 27, is now coming off his second consecutive Pro Bowl season. He's played in all 14 games this season and has recorded four sacks, seven tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits and 48 tackles. The former fifth-round pick has become a household name in Atlanta and has earned the recognition from his peers around the over the last three seasons. Jarrett has recorded 25.5 sacks, 158 tackles, 74 quarterback hits and 50 tackles for loss in his six-year career with the Falcons.

The Falcons also named Jarrett a team captain for the first time in his career ahead of this season.

KooProBowlP_KC

Koo, 26, has been arguably the best kicker in the NFL this season and is being rewarded as so. He's made 35 of 36 field goals (97.2 percent) and 28 of 31 extra point attempts (90.3 percent.  Not only has Koo been consistently accurate for the Falcons this season, he also set a franchise record on Sunday in Atlanta's loss to Tampa. Koo's 35 field goals in one season passed Matt Bryant's record of 34.  

After being cut by both the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots, Koo has resurrected his career and his first Pro Bowl berth shows he's more than made the most of the chance the Falcons gave him in signing him in 2019.

Related Content

news

SFTB: Finding a pass rusher, Matt Ryan, Patrick Mahomes, Falcons draft pick, search for GM, more

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 5 pick

Atlanta has held the No. 5 pick once in its draft history, in 1989 when they selected Deion Sanders
news

NFL Draft: Games that could impact the Falcons' draft position

A look at some upcoming games that Atlanta fans, who care about the team's draft status, should pay attention to
news

Tabeek: A pattern is developing with the Falcons and it's a problem

For the ninth time this season the Falcons let a lead slip away, this time to the Bucs
news

Grady Jarrett on facing Tom Brady: He's never out of the fight

Grady Jarrett discusses the challenges of facing Tom Brady 
news

Falcons' first-half lead slips away in loss to Buccaneers

Atlanta lost to Tampa Bay 31-27 in the first meeting between the two rivals despite leading 17-0 at halftime
news

Younghoe Koo surpasses Matt Bryant for most field goals in Falcons history

Koo has now made more field goals in a single season than any other kicker in Falcons' history
news

Falcons-Bucs inactives: Kaleb McGary, James Carpenter will play

Atlanta will have a healthy starting offensive line when it faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time this season
news

Falcons flex Delrick Abrams Jr. to active roster for Bucs game 

The Falcons have flexed Delrick Abrams Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster 
news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Anthony Robinson

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in the Atlanta Falcons director of college scouting
news

Falcons interview Anthony Robinson, Rick Smith for general manager vacancy

Robinson is the Falcons' director of college scouting and Smith is the former executive vice president of football operations of the Texans 

Top News

Grady Jarrett, Younghoe Koo named to 2021 NFL Pro Bowl 

SFTB: Finding a pass rusher, Matt Ryan, Patrick Mahomes, Falcons draft pick, search for GM, more

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 5 pick

Tabeek: A pattern is developing with the Falcons and it's a problem

Advertising