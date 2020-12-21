Grady Jarrett, Younghoe Koo named to 2021 NFL Pro Bowl 

Jarrett, 27, is now coming off his second consecutive Pro Bowl season. He's played in all 14 games this season and has recorded four sacks, seven tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits and 48 tackles. The former fifth-round pick has become a household name in Atlanta and has earned the recognition from his peers around the over the last three seasons. Jarrett has recorded 25.5 sacks, 158 tackles, 74 quarterback hits and 50 tackles for loss in his six-year career with the Falcons.