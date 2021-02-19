Falcons' salary cap to have major roster impact, but not set yet

So, if you haven't been paying close attention to the salary cap recently (or at all), here is the significance of that number.

In 2020, the NFL set the salary cap to $198.2 million.

In 2019, the salary cap was $188.2 million.

The salary cap has increased every single year since having an uncapped year in 2010.

Why the lower number? NFL teams attributed almost $4 billion in revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to this CBS News report.

Instead of the salary cap going up once again – and teams banking on that annual increase when structuring contracts and forecasting budgets – the league has informed clubs to prepare accordingly because the minimum will now be $180 million. According to one report, the final number is "likely to be between $180 million and $185 million, though almost certainly on the lower end of that range."

That's a significant decrease, especially for teams that already over the projected cap number have to make significant cuts and restructure deals just to get in line with the cap.

And the Falcons are one of those teams.