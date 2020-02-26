Tabeek's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Explosive edge rusher to Falcons

It's no secret that the Atlanta Falcons need to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2020.

The Falcons produced only 28 sacks last season, which was tied for the second-fewest in the NFL. They already announced that they plan to part way with former first-round pick Vic Beasley and now they are "still deciding" whether or not to pick up Takk McKinley's fifth-year option. McKinley, the Falcons' first-round draft pick in 2017, underwent shoulder surgery this offseason and registered 3.5 sacks in 2019.

Atlanta currently has needs at edge rusher, cornerback and offensive line. Depending on what happens in free agency, the Falcons could have more holes to fill at linebacker, tight end and running back.

But I think they'll address the edge rusher position first come April and, in my latest mock draft, they find a versatile, athletic and explosive ballhawk from Wisconsin who tallied 12.5 sacks last season. Falcons fans, start doing your research on Zack Baun, who can line up on the edge, drop back in coverage and is a sideline-to-sideline wrecking ball on defense.