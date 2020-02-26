Presented by

Tabeek's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Explosive edge rusher to Falcons

Feb 26, 2020
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

It's no secret that the Atlanta Falcons need to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2020.

The Falcons produced only 28 sacks last season, which was tied for the second-fewest in the NFL. They already announced that they plan to part way with former first-round pick Vic Beasley and now they are "still deciding" whether or not to pick up Takk McKinley's fifth-year option. McKinley, the Falcons' first-round draft pick in 2017, underwent shoulder surgery this offseason and registered 3.5 sacks in 2019.

Atlanta currently has needs at edge rusher, cornerback and offensive line. Depending on what happens in free agency, the Falcons could have more holes to fill at linebacker, tight end and running back.

But I think they'll address the edge rusher position first come April and, in my latest mock draft, they find a versatile, athletic and explosive ballhawk from Wisconsin who tallied 12.5 sacks last season. Falcons fans, start doing your research on Zack Baun, who can line up on the edge, drop back in coverage and is a sideline-to-sideline wrecking ball on defense.

So, without further ado, here is mock draft 4.0. Let me know how you feel about the pick here. A new version will drop every Wednesday between now and the NFL Draft. Enjoy.

Benagls_M4_Burrow
CIN
1
Bengals_table
QB Joe Burrow, LSU
Small(er) hands or not, the Bengals need a quarterback and take the former LSU star.
WAS
2
Redskins_table
DE Chase Young, Ohio State
Young could easily be the first pick – he’s that good. Redskins will pounce on him.
Lions_M4_Brown
DET
3
Lions_table
DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
The Lions could go in a number of directions, but Brown is too good to pass up.
NYG
4
Giants_table
OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
The Giants must protect their young QB and take Wills, an immediate upgrade.
Dolphins_M4_Tua
MIA
5
Dolphins_table
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
The Fins finally land Tagovailoa, who appears to be on track for a healthy return.
LAC
6
Chargers_table
QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Now that the Rivers era is over, the Chargers are thrilled to land the ex-Oregon star.
CAR
7
Panthers_table
LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
With a major void to fill at linebacker, they take the ex-Clemson star with freakish skills.
Cards_M4_Jeudy
AZ
8
Cardinals_Table
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
Rumors are swirling that Kliff Kingsbury is eyeing an outside threat for Kyler Murray.
JAX
9
Jaguars_table
CB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State
They could go O-line, and with Simmons off the board they take the top corner in this class.
CLE
10
Browns_table
OL Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
The Browns must address their line and they take Wirfs, who can play both tackle and guard.
Jets_M4_Chaisson
NYJ
11
Jets_table
DE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
The Jets need a difference-maker coming off the edge and Chaisson provides immediate help.
LV
12
Raiders_table
WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
Jon Gruden knows his offense needs more speed and the former OU star checks that box.
Colts_M4_Kinlaw
IND
13
Colts_table
DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
The Colts will likely sign a veteran QB and opt to bolster the D-line with Kinlaw, a force inside.
TB
14
Bucs_table
OL Mekhi Becton, Louisville
QB is a consideration, but they must do a better job protecting whoever is behind center.
DEN
15
Broncos_table
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
The Broncos add some much-needed speed in Ruggs to team up with Courtland Sutton.
Falcons_M4_Baun
ATL
16
Falcons_Table
DE/LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
Versatile, athletic, a quarterback's nightmare. Baun is a sideline-to-sideline wrecking ball.
DAL
17
Cowboys_table
S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
Big D bolsters its secondary, snags who many think is the best safety in this class.
MIA
18
Dolphins_table
OL Josh Jones, Houston
Rebuilding the O-line is a priority and Jones is string and athletic.
Raiders_M4_Love
LV
19
Raiders_table
QB Jordan Love, Utah State
There's a lot of talk about them moving on from Derek Carr and there's a lot to like about Love.
JAX
20
Jaguars_table
LB Patrick Queen, LSU
They missed out on Simmons but they gladly pounce on Queen, an explosive, instinctive LB.
Eagles_M4_Henderson
PHI
21
Eagles_table
CB C.J. Henderson, Florida
Philly must address its secondary and take the former Gator star, who is a true ballhawk.
BUF
22
Bills_table
WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
It was painfully clear in 2019 that the Bills need some outside weapons and add one in Higgins.
Patriots_M1
NE
23
Patriots_table
DE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
This makes sense. The Pats will find a WR in free agency and won’t pass on the ex-Iowa star.
NO
24
Saints_table
WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
Shenault is 6-foot-2, physical and fast – and should draw attention away from Michael Thomas.
MIN
25
Vikings_table
CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
They could have some holes to fill in the secondary and snag the star from Alabama.
Dolphins_M4-2_Terrell
MIA
26
Dolphins_table
DE Terrell Lewis, Alabama
Miami goes defense and takes Lewis, a tall and physical game-wrecker on the edge.
SEA
27
Seahawks_table
DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
Gross-Matos is a physical specimen with tons of upside – a nice fit for the Seahawks.
BAL
28
Ravens_table
LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
C.J. Mosely’s departure left a void in the D and they tab Murray as the guy to fill it.
Titans_M4_Eason
TEN
29
Titans_table
QB Jacob Eason, Washington
The Titans go QB here and take Eason, who has a big arm and possesses tons of upside.
GB
30
Packers_table
TE Hunter Bryant, Washington
The Pack give Aaron Rodgers a weapon at tight end; Bryant is a matchup problem.
49ers_M1
SF
31
49ers_table
OL Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
The 49ers could go corner or safety, but Super Bowl showed help inside is needed.
KC
32
Chiefs_table
CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
K.C. could take some hits in the secondary in free agency and Fulton can step and start.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here belong to Matthew Tabeek and and do not represent the opinions of the Atlanta Falcons' front office staff, coaches and executives unless noted otherwise.

