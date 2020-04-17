Tabeek's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 9.0: Falcons trade up, pick top defender

This is my second-to-last NFL mock draft this offseason and, I gotta say, I really like how this one came together.

And if you're a fan of the Atlanta Falcons, someone who has been reading and listening to reports speculating that the team might be interested in possibly moving up in next week's draft, I think you're going to like it, too.

For the first time since I've been comprising mocks here at AtlantaFalcons.com, I'm projecting not one, but two (!) trades in my mock draft. And one obviously involves the Falcons.

Why now? Well, I think we're going to see some teams moving up into the top 10 and New England (with its 12 draft picks) and Atlanta (in need for a difference-maker on defense) make as much as sense as any to me. Same goes for Detroit and Arizona here – both teams have a lot of needs and would benefit from having extra picks.