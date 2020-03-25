Tabeek's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Corner-needy Falcons take ex-Gator

We're already into the second week of the new league year and free agency, and there have some head-turning moves and signings. The most notable ones have taken place right in the Atlanta Falcons' own backyard, the NFC South.
This tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday sums it up nicely:
Speaking of the Falcons, they've been surprisingly active in free agency and, much to the fans' delight, they've signed edge rusher Dante Fowler and former Georgia Bulldogs star Todd Gurley after announcing a trade for tight end Hayden Hurst. Not too bad for a supposedly cap-strapped team, right?
The Falcons, however, still have some major holes to fill, especially at cornerback. And that's a perfect segue for my latest mock draft.
So, without further ado, here is mock draft 6.0. Let me know how you feel about the pick here. Enjoy.
1. QB Joe Burrow, LSU
The Bengals need a franchise QB and it's no secret they have eyes for the star out of LSU.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Mackensie Alexander, CB
- A.J. Green, WR (franchise tag)
- D.J. Reader, DT
- Trae Waynes, CB
2. DE Chase Young, Ohio State
The Redskins can be unpredictable at times, but there's no way they pass on Young. Right?
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Kyle Allen, QB
- Peyton Barber, RB
- Sean Davis, S
- Thomas Davis, LB
- Kendall Fuller, CB
- J.D. McKissic, RB
- Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB
- Brandon Scherff, OG (franchise tag)
- Wes Schweitzer, OG
3. CB Jeffery Okudah, Ohio State
They'll take the former Buckeye star to pair up with recently signed Desmond Trufant in that secondary.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Jamie Collins, LB
- Chase Daniel, QB
- Duron Harmon, DB
- Jayron Kearse, S
- Miles Killebrew, S
- Danny Shelton, DL
- Desmond Trufant, CB
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT
- Nick Williams, DT
4. OL Mekhi Becton, Louisville
Becton is the most athletic lineman in this class and Big Blue still needs help up front to protect Daniel Jones (or whoever is behind center).
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- James Bradberry, CB
- Nate Ebner, DB
- Kyler Fackrell, LB
- Cam Fleming, T
- Dion Lewis, RB
- Blake Martinez, LB
- David Mayo, LB
- Colt McCoy, QB
- Levine Toilolo, TE
- Leonard Williams, DL (franchise tag)
5. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
The Dolphins made some splashy moves in free agency (Byron Jones, Jordan Howard, etc.) and continue the rebuild by landing Tua Tagovailoa.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Adrian Colbert, S
- Ereck Flowers, OT
- Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB
- Jordan Howard, RB
- Byron Jones, CB
- Ted Karras, OL
- Shaq Lawson, Edge
- Emmanuel Ogbah, Edge
- Elandon Roberts, LB
- Kyle Van Noy, LB
6. LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
They have Tyrod Taylor but could still land another veteran QB (see Cam Newton). Regardless, love the idea of pairing Isaiah Simmons with Derwin James on D.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Bryan Bulaga, OT
- Austin Ekeler, RB
- Chris Harris, CB
- Hunter Henry, TE (franchise tag)
- Linval Joseph, DT
- Trai Turner, OG
7. DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
With Simmons off the board and the offense addressed in free agency, the Panthers stay in Carolina and take Javon Kinlaw, who can step in and be a force inside.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Robby Anderson, WR
- Tre Boston, S
- Teddy Bridgewater, QB
- Pharoh Cooper, WR
- Seth DeValve, TE
- John Miller, G
- Russell Okung, LT
- Seth Roberts, WR
- P.J. Walker, QB
- Stephen Weatherly, DE
- Tahir Whitehead, LB
8. DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
The Cardinals added some weapons for Kyler Murray to play with on offense and opt to add a monster along the interior defensive line in Brown.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- De'Vondre Campbell, LB
- Kenyan Drake, RB (transition tag)
- Larry Fitzgerald, WR
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR
- Devon Kennard, LB
- Jordan Phillips, DT
9. QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Maybe Cam Newton lands here ... or they take ex-Oregon star Justin Herbert. I just don't think Gardner Minshew is the long-term answer here.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Darqueze Dennard, CB
- Tyler Eifert, TE
- Rodney Gunter, DL
- Rashaan Melvin, CB
- Yannick Ngakoue, Edge (franchise tag)
- Joe Schobert, LB
- Tyler Shatley, C/G
- Al Woods, DT
10. OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
They were fairly aggressive in free agency but still need to improve the protection up front for Baker Mayfield. Wills will do that, plus he's a monster in the run game.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Andrew Billings, DT
- Jack Conklin, OT
- B.J. Goodson, LB
- Austin Hooper, TE
- Kareem Hunt, RB
- Andy Janovich, FB
- Kevin Johnson, CB
- Karl Joseph, S
- Case Keenum, QB
- Andrew Sendejo, S
11. WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
The Jets made a series of move to help fortify that offensive line in free agency and now they add a playmaker on the outside in Jerry Jeudy.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Josh Andrews, C/G
- Pierre Desir, CB
- George Fant, T
- Jordan Jenkins, Edge
- Alex Lewis, G
- Connor McGovern, C
- Breshad Perriman, WR
- Brian Poole, CB
- Greg Van Roten, OL
12. WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
The Raiders desperately need an elite playmaker with speed on the outside and take the former Oklahoma star.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Nelson Agholor, WR
- Eli Apple, CB
- Maliek Collins, DT
- Jeff Heath, S
- Eric Kush, OL
- Nick Kwiatkoski, LB
- Cory Littleton, LB
- Marcus Mariota, QB
- Carl Nassib, DE
- Jason Witten, TE
13. WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
They lost receiver Emmanuel Sanders in free agency but Ruggs should step right in and provide a downfield threat for Jimmy G and Co.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Arik Armstead, DL
- Travis Benjamin, WR
- Ben Garland, C
- Jimmie Ward, S
14. OL Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
They made the biggest move so far in free agency by signing Tom Brady, but they better protect the six-time Super Bowl champ. Enter Wirfs, who put his eye-opening athleticism on display at the combine and turned a lot of heads.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Shaquil Barrett, Edge (franchise tag)
- Tom Brady, QB
- Joe Haeg, OL
- Kevin Minter, LB
- Jason Pierre-Paul, Edge
15. OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
With the top receivers off the board, the Broncos pounce on the former Georgia star and bolster the offensive line for Drew Lock and Co.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- A.J. Bouye, CB
- Jurrell Casey, DL
- Graham Glasgow, OG
- Melvin Gordon, RB
- Sam Martin, P
- Nick Vannett, TE
16. CB C.J. Henderson, Florida
The Falcons are going to face Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater a total of six times in 2020 and they need help at cornerback. They pounce on the speedy and smooth Henderson and will pair him up with Isaiah Oliver on the outside.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Ryan Allen, P
- Allen Bailey, DL
- Tyeler Davison, DT
- Dante Fowler Jr., Edge
- Todd Gurley, RB
- Hayden Hurst, TE
- Sam Irwin-Hill, P
- Younghoe Koo, K
- Khari Lee, TE
- Justin McCray, OL
- Steven Means, DE
- Sharrod Neasman, S
- LaRoy Reynolds, LB
- Keith Smith, FB
- Laquon Treadwell, WR
- John Wetzel, OL
- Blidi Wreh-Wilson, CB
17. DE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
After losing Robert Quinn in free agency, the Cowboys take the Chaission, an explosive edge rusher who can also play the run and drop back in coverage.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Anthony Brown, CB
- Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S
- Amari Cooper, WR
- Kai Forbath, K
- Blake Jarwin, TE
- Sean Lee, LB
- Joe Looney, C/G
- Gerald McCoy, DT
- Dontari Poe, DT
- Dak Prescott, QB (exclusive franchise tag)
- Darian Thompson, S
18. OL Josh Jones, Houston
The Dolphins continue the rebuilding and take the athletic lineman out of Houston to help protect their new franchise quarterback.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
19. LB Patrick Queen, LSU
Even though the Raiders signed a pair of linebackers in free agency, they take one more with their second pick and land the explosive, instinctive star from LSU.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
20. DE/LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
The versatile Baun fills a need for the Jaguars, who get a sideline-to-sideline wrecking ball.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Darqueze Dennard, CB
- Tyler Eifert, TE
- Rodney Gunter, DL
- Rashaan Melvin, CB
- Yannick Ngakoue, Edge (franchise tag)
- Joe Schobert, LB
- Tyler Shatley, C/G
- Al Woods, DT
21. WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
The Eagles addressed one glaring need in free agency (cornerback) and opt to fill another major void at receiver, taking the speedy Higgins, who will also provide Carson Wentz with a large target.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Jatavis Brown, LB
- Javon Hargrave, NT
- Rodney McLeod, S
- Jalen Mills, S
- Will Parks, S
- Darius Slay, CB
- Nate Sudfeld, QB
22. WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
The Vikings pulled the trigger and traded receiver Stefon Diggs to the Bills. They fill the void here by taking Reagor, who is built like a running back but has downfield speed.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Dan Bailey, K
- C.J. Ham, FB
- Anthony Harris, S (franchise tag)
- Rashod Hill, OT
- Sean Mannion, QB
- Michael Pierce, DT
- Eric Wilson, LB
23. QB Jordan Love, Utah State
The Patriots might end up adding another veteran quarterback into the mix, but don't rule out them jumping on the physically gifted QB from Utah State who has tons of upside.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Beau Allen, DT
- Damiere Byrd, WR
- Brian Hoyer, QB
- Devin McCourty, S
- Adrian Phillips, S
- Matthew Slater, ST
- Joe Thuney, OG (franchise tag)
- Danny Vitale, FB
24. WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
Yes, they added Emmanuel Sanders in free agency, but Sean Payton is all about the offense and adds Jefferson into the mix with Thomas. The LSU star has size and speed, can play inside and out.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Drew Brees, QB
- Taysom Hill, QB
- Malcolm Jenkins, S
- David Onyemata, DT
- Andrus Peat, OT
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR
- D.J. Swearinger, S
25. CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
The Vikings secondary could take some hits in free agency and snag the star corner from Alabama.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
26. DE Terrell Lewis, Alabama
Despite adding Lawson and Ogbah in free agency, Miami goes defense this time and takes Lewis, a tall and physical game-wrecker on the edge.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
27. DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
Gross-Matos is a physical specimen with tons of upside – a nice fit for the Seahawks.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Phillip Dorsett, WR
- B.J. Finney, OL
- Jacob Hollister, TE
- Bruce Irvin, Edge
- Cedric Ogbuehi, T
- Greg Olsen, TE
- Jarran Reed, DT
28. LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
C.J. Mosely's departure left a void in the Ravens defense and they tab Murray as the guy to fill it.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Michael Brockers, DT
- Calais Campbell, DE
- Matt Judon, Edge (franchise tag)
- Matt Skura, C
- Jimmy Smith, CB
- Jihad Ward, DE
29. DE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
The Titans added Vic Beasley in free agency and continue to bolster their pass rush by selecting Epenesa, a high-motor pass rusher from Iowa.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Vic Beasley, Edge
- Derrick Henry, RB (franchise tag)
- Dennis Kelly, OT
- Ryan Tannehill, QB
30. WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
Aaron Rodgers needs more weapons and the former Baylor star stood out at the NFL combine.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Christian Kirksey, LB
- Devin Funchess, WR
- Marcedes Lewis, TE
- Rick Wagner, OT
31. OL Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
I know they're bringing back Ben Garland, but Tyler Biadasz could be a major upgrade and protection was a problem down the stretch for the 49ers.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
32. CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
The Chiefs know you can never have enough good cornerbacks and could take some hits there in free agency. Fulton can step in and start.
Key reported moves/additions in free agency (including trades):
- Antonio Hamilton, CB
- Chad Henne, QB
- Chris Jones, DT (franchise tag)
- Damien Williams, RB
