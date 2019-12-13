Falcons 2020 schedule: Opponents officially set

The Atlanta Falcons closed out the 2019 season with a 7-9 record and, as a result, finished in second place in the NFC South. It also solidified the Falcons' opponents for the 2020 season.
RELATED CONTENT
In addition to their six home-and-away games against NFC South opponents, the Falcons will play teams from the NFC North and the AFC West in 2020. Atlanta will also play second-place finishers Seattle (home) from the NFC West and Dallas (away) from the NFC East.
Here are the Falcons 2020 home and away opponents (2019 records in parentheses):
HOME
- Carolina Panthers (5-11)
- New Orleans Saints (13-3)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)
- Chicago Bears (8-8)
- Detroit Lions (3-12-1)
- Denver Broncos (7-9)
- Oakland Raiders (7-9)
- Seattle Seahawks (11-5)
AWAY
- at Carolina Panthers (5-11)
- at New Orleans Saints (13-3)
- at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)
- at Minnesota Vikings (10-6)
- at Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
- at Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
- at Green Bay Packers (13-3)
- at Dallas Cowboys (8-8)
2020 Season Tickets
See the Falcons battle divisional foes along with the Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders and Seahawks at the best venue in sports.