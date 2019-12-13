Falcons 2020 schedule: Opponents officially set

Editor's note: For the Falcons 2020 official schedule, hit this link.

The Atlanta Falcons closed out the 2019 season with a 7-9 record and, as a result, finished in second place in the NFC South. It also solidified the Falcons' opponents for the 2020 season.

In addition to their six home-and-away games against NFC South opponents, the Falcons will play teams from the NFC North and the AFC West in 2020. Atlanta will also play second-place finishers Seattle (home) from the NFC West and Dallas (away) from the NFC East.

Here are the Falcons 2020 home and away opponents (2019 records in parentheses):

HOME

  • Carolina Panthers (5-11)
  • New Orleans Saints (13-3)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)
  • Chicago Bears (8-8)
  • Detroit Lions (3-12-1)
  • Denver Broncos (7-9)
  • Oakland Raiders (7-9)
  • Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

AWAY

  • at Carolina Panthers (5-11)
  • at New Orleans Saints (13-3)
  • at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)
  • at Minnesota Vikings (10-6)
  • at Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
  • at Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
  • at Green Bay Packers (13-3)
  • at Dallas Cowboys (8-8)
