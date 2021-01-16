Arthur Smith could target Bears' Dave Ragone to be OC, per report

Smith and Ragone worked together in Tennessee during the 2013 season

Jan 15, 2021 at 08:38 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AP_17352753125377
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Atlanta Falcons and Arthur Smith agreed to terms on Friday for Smith to become the next head coach, and there's already some speculation as to whom Smith could potentially target as coordinators on his staff.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted minutes after the Falcons made the announcement about Smith that a name "strongly connected to Arthur Smith's staff as he takes the Atlanta Falcons job: Bears passing game coordinator Dave Ragone. I'm told there's a good chance he becomes Smith's OC after five years in Chicago."

RELATED CONTENT

Smith and Ragone worked together in Tennessee during the 2011-13 seasons. Smith was a Titans offensive line and tight end assistant coach while Ragone was the quarterbacks coach in 2013. From 2011-12, Ragone was the Titans' wide receivers coach while Smith was an offensive assistant/quality control coach in 2012 and a defensive assistant/quality control coach in 2011.

According the Chicago Bears, Ragone, 41, is in his fifth season with the team and 2020 was his first as pass game coordinator. He spent the previous four as quarterbacks coach. Before joining the Bears, Ragone spent the 2015 season as an offensive quality control coach in Washington. Some of the quarterbacks Ragone has coached and worked with include Mitchell Trubisky, Jay Cutler, Kirk Cousins and Jake Locker.

Smith, 38, has spent the last decade with the Titans and has been the Titans' offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, helping revive quarterback Ryan Tannehill's career (he was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2019) and featuring running back Derrick Henry, who has developed into one of the most productive – and feared – backs in the league.

AP_19267709123552
AP Photo/Mark Tenally

Under Smith in 2020, the Titans offense finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the league in total yards per game (396.4) and No. 2 overall in rushing yards per game (168.1) as Henry rushed for 2,027 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. The Titans were also fourth in the league in scoring, putting up 30.7 points per game.

From 2019-20, Smith orchestrated one of the NFL's top offenses with the Titans leading the league in red zone touchdown percentage (75.2), ranking fifth in points per game (27.9) and fifth in total offense (379.6). He oversaw the second-ranked rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 153.5 yards per game on the ground.

Head Coach Arthur Smith | Agree to Terms

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with Arthur Smith to become head coach. Smith comes to Atlanta from the Tennessee Titans.

20190817_Patriots_2t_178_16x9web
1 / 21
Photo: Tennessee Titans
Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
2 / 21

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/Pool Photo via AP)
3 / 21

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/Pool Photo via AP)

Tennessee Titans offensive assistant coach Arthur Smith holds up a play during NFL football training camp Sunday, July 27, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
4 / 21

Tennessee Titans offensive assistant coach Arthur Smith holds up a play during NFL football training camp Sunday, July 27, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 20-17. (Scott Boehm via AP)
5 / 21

Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 20-17. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith, right, helping tight end Delanie Walker (82) warm up before a preseason NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)
6 / 21

Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith, right, helping tight end Delanie Walker (82) warm up before a preseason NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

Tight ends coach Arthur Smith, right, demonstrates a play with tight end Phillip Supernaw during NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
7 / 21

Tight ends coach Arthur Smith, right, demonstrates a play with tight end Phillip Supernaw during NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, right, talks with quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and quarterback Logan Woodside (5) during warmups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
8 / 21

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, right, talks with quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and quarterback Logan Woodside (5) during warmups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) watches practice from the sideline during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Walker injured his left thumb during a practice on Thursday. With Walker are tight end Phillip Supernaw (89), Arthur Smith, offensive assistant coach for tight ends, second from right; and Mike Mularkey, assistant head coach for tight ends, right. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
9 / 21

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) watches practice from the sideline during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Walker injured his left thumb during a practice on Thursday. With Walker are tight end Phillip Supernaw (89), Arthur Smith, offensive assistant coach for tight ends, second from right; and Mike Mularkey, assistant head coach for tight ends, right. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Arthur Smith, who at the time was the Tennessee Titans' tight ends coach, watches the action from the sideline in an NFL football game between the Titans and the Minnesota Vikings in Nashville, Tenn. Smith replaced Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator when LaFleur was hired last month as head coach of the Green Bay Packers. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)
10 / 21

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Arthur Smith, who at the time was the Tennessee Titans' tight ends coach, watches the action from the sideline in an NFL football game between the Titans and the Minnesota Vikings in Nashville, Tenn. Smith replaced Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator when LaFleur was hired last month as head coach of the Green Bay Packers. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, left, watches as wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) runs a drill during an organized team activity at the Titans' NFL football training facility Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
11 / 21

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, left, watches as wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) runs a drill during an organized team activity at the Titans' NFL football training facility Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
12 / 21

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
13 / 21

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (87) talks with tight ends coach Arthur Smith during NFL football minicamp Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
14 / 21

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (87) talks with tight ends coach Arthur Smith during NFL football minicamp Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith instructs players during an organized team activity at the Titans' NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
15 / 21

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith instructs players during an organized team activity at the Titans' NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) celebrates with tight ends coach Arthur Smith after the Titans beat the Washington Redskins in an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 25-16.(AP Photo/James Kenney)
16 / 21

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) celebrates with tight ends coach Arthur Smith after the Titans beat the Washington Redskins in an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 25-16.(AP Photo/James Kenney)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during training camp joint practice with the New England Patriots at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
17 / 21

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during training camp joint practice with the New England Patriots at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
18 / 21

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans prior to the game between Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, TX. (Tennessee Titans)
19 / 21

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans prior to the game between Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, TX. (Tennessee Titans)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
20 / 21

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
21 / 21

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The search: The process of landing Arthur Smith

The following is a list of events focusing on how the Falcons agreed to terms with Arthur Smith to be the 18th coach in franchise history
news

Falcons, Arthur Smith agree to terms to be head coach

The 38-year-old coach has spent the last decade with the Tennessee Titans
news

Falcons make offer to Arthur Smith to be head coach, per report

The team and the Titans' offensive coordinator have been talking, according to another report
news

Terry Fontenot the 'favorite' to be Falcons' next GM, per report

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that signs point to the Saints vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel being the choice
news

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position
news

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' head coach position
news

Report: Falcons conduct second interview with Arthur Smith

Smith is considered by many to be one of the top candidates to land a head-coaching job this offseason
news

Brad Holmes, Terry Fontenot finalists for Falcons GM vacancy, per report

Holmes and Fontenot have both interviewed with the Falcons so far in the search
news

Falcons interview Brad Holmes a second time for GM vacancy, per report

Holmes, the Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting, interviewed with Falcons remotely back on Jan. 5
news

Falcons interview Todd Bowles for head coach

Tampa Bay's defensive coordinator completed his interview remotely on Monday
news

Falcons interview Arthur Smith for head coach

Tennessee's offensive coordinator completed his interview remotely on Monday

Top News

Falcons, Arthur Smith agree to terms to be head coach

The search: The process of landing Arthur Smith

Arthur Smith could target Bears' Dave Ragone to be OC, per report

A.J. Brown, media, Falcons fans tweet reactions over Arthur Smith news

Advertising