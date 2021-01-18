Report: Falcons interview Panthers' Frisman Jackson for offensive coordinator

Jackson just completed his first season as Panthers wide receivers coach, helping Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel to career years. Prior to joining Matt Rhule's staff in Carolina and working with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Jackson spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons alongside Rhule at Baylor. Jackson was wide receivers coach in 2018, developing former running back Jalen Hurd into the team's leading wide receiver, and was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019.

There are ties between Smith, Atlanta's newest head coach, and Jackson. The pair worked together in Tennessee during the 2017 season when Smith was tight ends coach and Jackson coached wide receivers. The Titans had a 9-7 record that year and advanced to the AFC Divisional Round of the postseason.

Jackson has also previously coached wide receivers at Temple from 2015-16 and N.C. State from 2013-14.

Before beginning his coaching career in 2008, Jackson played wide receivers for four years in the NFL. From 2002-05, Jackson played in 34 games with the Cleveland Browns, catching 40 passes for 490 yards and one touchdown.