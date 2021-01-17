Jaguars coach Urban Meyer eyeing Raheem Morris as DC, per report

The job Raheem Morris did as interim coach of the Atlanta Falcons this past season, not to mention his prior coaching experience, has caught the attention of general managers and coaches around the league.

And rightfully so.

After the Falcons got off to an 0-5 start, the team finished 4-7 under Morris and five of those losses were by five points or less. Atlanta improved dramatically on the defensive side of the ball, and it didn't go unnoticed by decision makers around the league.

Morris was the first person to interview with the Falcons and made his case for the full-time position on Jan. 1. Six days later, the 44-year-old Morris also interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach vacancy.

The Jaguars ultimately hired Urban Meyer on Jan. 14, but the Jaguars are apparently still interested in bringing Morris aboard.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Meyer is talking to Morris about becoming the Jaguars' defensive coordinator and added that the "two sides have been in contact and continue to be, as Morris sifts through his opportunities."

The Falcons confirmed that Jaguars requested and were granted permission to speak with Morris.

ESPN's Field Yates later noted that while being a head isn't new to Meyer – he's won three national championships while at Florida and Ohio State – the 56-year-old coach has never coached in the NFL. "On top of coordinating his defense, adding a former NFL head coach in Raheem Morris to his staff would be a nice coup for Meyer," Yates tweeted. "Morris has seen a lot in the NFL that any new head coach hasn't."

SI.com's Albert Breer shed some light on another reason why Meyer might be interested in bringing Morris aboard in Jacksonville. Breer tweeted that "Morris' old boss/friend, Dan Quinn, had been lined up by Meyer to be DC. Meyer's long loved the Seattle scheme."

Quinn, the Falcons' head coach from 2015-20, came off the market when the Dallas Cowboys hired him to be their new defensive coordinator on Jan. 11.