Falcons hire two more defensive assistants

Atlanta added Maryland defensive coordinator Jon Hoke as defensive backs coach and Ted Monachino as outside linebackers coach

Jan 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AP090318040921
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Atlanta Falcons added two more defensive assistants to add to Arthur Smith's staff.

Atlanta recently hired Dean Pees to be its defensive coordinator, and on Tuesday the team added Maryland defensive coordinator Jon Hoke as defensive backs coach and Ted Monachino as outside linebackers coach. Pees, 71, has extensive NFL experience, and he's surrounding himself with experienced assistants.

Hoke, 64, has 16 years of NFL experience, all of which have come as a defensive backs coach. Most recently, Hoke spent three seasons from 2016-18 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also spent six seasons (2009-14) with the Chicago Bears and seven seasons (2002-08) with the Houston Texans. Hoke has spent that last two seasons as defensive coordinator of the Maryland Terrapins.

RELATED CONTENT

Hoke's run in Chicago was especially notable. During his six seasons, the Bears' 111 interceptions were tied for the fourth-most in the NFL, and they led the league with 20 interceptions returned for a touchdown. Cornerbacks Tim Jennings and Charles Tillman each earned All-Pro honors under Hoke, and they made a combined four Pro Bowls.

Monachino, 54, was outside linebackers coach for the Bears for the previous two seasons, helping coach Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. He has experience working with Pees, as the two coaches helped the Baltimore Ravens win a Super Bowl in 2012 as part of the same defensive staff. Monachino has 14 years of NFL experience under his belt, serving as defensive line coach in Jacksonville and defensive coordinator in Indianapolis, in addition to his roles in Baltimore and Chicago.

Related Content

news

How to watch the 2021 Senior Bowl: Time, TV, live stream

The Senior Bowl gives fans a chance to watch some of the draft's top entrants compete against one another
news

SFTB: Questions about Mac Jones, drafting Penei Sewell, Falcons defense and comparing Zach Wilson to ... Johnny Manziel?

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Arthur Smith adds four more coaches to Falcons staff

As Smith goes about building out his staff in Atlanta, he's added four more assistants to the group
news

Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United to retire No. 44 for 2021 seasons in honor of Hank Aaron

Both franchises will retire the Hall of Famer's jersey number for the 2021 season in honor of his memory
news

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Find out who experts across the country think the Falcons could select with the No. 4 pick
news

Five things to know about Falcons OC Dave Ragone

With 10 years of NFL experience in his pocket, Ragone will work with Arthur Smith to take the Falcons' offense to the next level
news

Statement from Arthur Blank on passing of Hank Aaron

The Atlanta Braves legend and Hall of Famer died at the age of 86
news

Five things to know about Falcons DC Dean Pees

Pees has been one of the NFL's predominant defensive minds of the last two decades
news

Falcons add four more coaches to staff

The Falcons have added four more coaches to their staff 
news

Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Jets trade for Deshaun Watson, Falcons secure future at QB

The Falcons don't plan on picking in the top five of the NFL Draft again anytime soon, so they take full advantage of it
news

Arthur Smith hires coaches, identifies coordinators

Dean Pees, Dave Ragone and Marquice Williams will oversee key positions on Smith's coaching staff

Top News

Falcons hire two more defensive assistants

Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Jets trade for Deshaun Watson, Falcons secure future at QB

Arthur Smith hires coaches, identifies coordinators

Five things to know about Falcons DC Dean Pees

Advertising