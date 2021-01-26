Falcons hire two more defensive assistants

Atlanta recently hired Dean Pees to be its defensive coordinator, and on Tuesday the team added Maryland defensive coordinator Jon Hoke as defensive backs coach and Ted Monachino as outside linebackers coach. Pees, 71, has extensive NFL experience, and he's surrounding himself with experienced assistants.

Hoke, 64, has 16 years of NFL experience, all of which have come as a defensive backs coach. Most recently, Hoke spent three seasons from 2016-18 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also spent six seasons (2009-14) with the Chicago Bears and seven seasons (2002-08) with the Houston Texans. Hoke has spent that last two seasons as defensive coordinator of the Maryland Terrapins.

Hoke's run in Chicago was especially notable. During his six seasons, the Bears' 111 interceptions were tied for the fourth-most in the NFL, and they led the league with 20 interceptions returned for a touchdown. Cornerbacks Tim Jennings and Charles Tillman each earned All-Pro honors under Hoke, and they made a combined four Pro Bowls.