Five things to know about Falcons DC Dean Pees

Pees has been one of the NFL's predominant defensive minds of the last two decades

Jan 22, 2021 at 12:23 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Atlanta Falcons announced the hiring of Dean Pees as defensive coordinator on Arthur Smith's new staff Thursday, and the addition of the longtime NFL coach is an intriguing one.

Pees has been one of the predominant defensive minds of the last two decades, and he will be tasked with turning around a Falcons unit that has not been able to play at a high level for a complete season since perhaps 2017.

Now a major part of Smith's initial staff in Atlanta, here are five things fans need to know about Pees.

Pees
AP Photos

Dean Pees

Current title: Falcons defensive coordinator

Key NFL roles

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Pees is just one of eight defensive coordinators to coach a Super Bowl with two different teams. He helped the Patriots to a Super Bowl berth in 2007, leading a unit that finished fourth in both total and scoring defense, and second in sacks. Pees helped Baltimore's defense win it all in 2012, finishing 17th in total defense and 12th in scoring defense, but it was an opportunistic defense that improved in the postseason, leading all teams with nine sacks and 10 takeaways. Most recently, Pees worked with Smith in Tennessee from 2018-19 as defensive coordinator. The Titans ranked third in scoring defense in 2018 and 12th in 2019. All told, Pees has 12 years as defensive coordinator under his belt and a history of success on that side of the ball.

AP768988928743
AP Photo/Nick Wass

10 notable players coached

New England Patriots

  • LB Tedy Bruschi
  • LB Mike Vrabel
  • DE Richard Seymour
  • CB Asante Samuel
  • DT Vince Wilfork

Baltimore Ravens

  • LB Ray Lewis
  • LB Terrell Suggs
  • S Ed Reed
  • DL Haloti Ngata

Tennessee Titans

  • DE Jurrell Casey

Overall team and unit success while in prominent role

Green Bay Packers DC (2018-19)

2019 team record: 9-7 (Lost conference championship)

  • Yards per game allowed: 359.5 (NFL rank: 21)
  • Points per game allowed: 20.7 (12)
  • Sacks: 43 (13)
  • Takeaways: 23 (10)
  • Defensive Pro Bowlers: 1 (DE Jurrell Casey)

2018 team record: 9-7

  • Yards per game allowed: 333.4 (8)
  • Points per game allowed: 18.9 (3)
  • Sacks: 39 (16)
  • Takeaways: 17 (22)
  • Defensive Pro Bowlers: 1 (DE Jurrell Casey)

Baltimore Ravens DC (2012-17)

2017 team record: 9-7

  • Yards per game allowed: 325.1 (12)
  • Points per game allowed: 18.9 (6)
  • Sacks: 41 (11)
  • Takeaways: 34 (1)
  • Defensive Pro Bowlers: 3 (LB Terrell Suggs, LB C.J. Mosley, S Eric Weddle)

2016 team record: 8-8

  • Yards per game allowed: 322.1 (7)
  • Points per game allowed: 20.1 (9)
  • Sacks: 31 (24)
  • Takeaways: 28 (4)
  • Defensive Pro Bowlers: 2 (LB C.J. Mosley, S Eric Weddle)

2015 team record: 5-11

  • Yards per game allowed: 337.4 (8)
  • Points per game allowed: 25.1 (24)
  • Sacks: 37 (17)
  • Takeaways: 14 (30)
  • Defensive Pro Bowlers: 1 (LB Elvis Dumervil)

2014 team record: 10-6 (Lost divisional round)

  • Yards per game allowed: 336.9 (8)
  • Points per game allowed: 18.9 (6)
  • Sacks: 49 (2)
  • Takeaways: 22 (22)
  • Defensive Pro Bowlers: 2 (LB C.J. Mosley, LB Elvis Dumervil)

2013 team record: 8-8

  • Yards per game allowed: 335.5 (12)
  • Points per game allowed: 22 (12)
  • Sacks: 40 (16)
  • Takeaways: 24 (19)
  • Defensive Pro Bowlers: 2 (LB Terrell Suggs, DT Haloti Ngata)

2012 team record: 10-6 (Won Super Bowl)

  • Yards per game allowed: 350.9 (17)
  • Points per game allowed: 21.5 (13)
  • Sacks: 37 (15)
  • Takeaways: 25 (14)
  • Defensive Pro Bowlers: 2 (DT Haloti Ngata, S Ed Reed)

New England Patriots DC (2006-09)

2009 team record: 10-6 (Lost wild card)

Yards per game allowed: 320.2 (11)

Points per game allowed: 17.8 (5)

Sacks: 31 (23)

Takeaways: 28 (12)

Defensive Pro Bowlers: 2 (DT Vince Wilfork, S Brandon Meriweather)

2008 team record: 11-5 

Yards per game allowed: 309 (10)

Points per game allowed: 19.3 (8)

Sacks: 31 (14)

Takeaways: 22 (20)

Defensive Pro Bowlers: 0

2007 team record: 16-0 (Lost Super Bowl) 

Yards per game allowed: 288.3 (4)

Points per game allowed: 17.1 (4)

Sacks: 47 (2)

Takeaways: 31 (9)

Defensive Pro Bowlers: 3 (DT Vince Wilfork, LB Mike Vrabel, CB Asante Samuel)

2006 team record: 12-4 (Lost conference championship) 

Yards per game allowed: 294.4 (6)

Points per game allowed: 14.8 (2)

Sacks: 44 (5)

Takeaways: 35 (4)

Defensive Pro Bowlers: 1 (DE Richard Seymour)

Notable coaches worked under

New England Patriots

Bill Belichick – head coach

Eric Mangini – defensive coordinator

Romeo Crennel – defensive coordinator

Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh – head coach

Greg Mattison – defensive coordinator

Chuck Pagano – defensive coordinator

Tennessee Titans

Mike Vrabel – head coach

Telling quote

"Somebody asked me the other day: Are you 3-4 or 4-3? And I said, 'Yeah, that's what we are.' Hopefully you are going to see it all. I want offenses to worry about what we are. They should worry more about our personnel than they should worry about our scheme. And we are going to try and put guys in a lot of different spots. So, you are going to see a lot of different things. I don't know what you are going to call us at the end of the season. I just hope you call us winners." – Dean Pees prior to joining the Titans.

Dean Pees named Falcons Defensive Coordinator

Atlanta Falcons have named Dean Pees defensive coordinator. Pees previously coached at the Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

