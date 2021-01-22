Five things to know about Falcons OC Dave Ragone

Dave Ragone

Ragone has spent the past five seasons with the Chicago Bears. The first four seasons, Ragone was quarterbacks coach, and he was promoted to pass game coordinator in 2020. During the Bears' late-year playoff push, Ragone helped quarterback Mitchell Trubisky limit his turnovers and play with more consistency as a passer. In 2019 and 2018, Ragone helped Trubisky post back-to-back 3,000-yard seasons for just the third time in franchise history; he earned a Pro Bowl invite in 2018. Ragone's connection with Smith dates back to 2011, when he began a two-year run as Titans wide receivers coach before switching over to quarterbacks in 2013, his last year in Tennessee. He also played quarterback for three seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans from 2003-05.