Two more assistant coaches added to Falcons staff

Lanier Goethie named defensive assistant and Nick Perry is an assistant defensive backs coach

Jan 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday morning that they have named Lanier Goethie as a defensive assistant and Nick Perry as assistant defensive backs coach.

Goethie brings 12 years of collegiate coaching experience to the Falcons, having most recently served as the linebackers coach at Duke University from 2018-20. In his three seasons at Duke, Goethie coached three linebackers that received all-conference recognition, including Joe Giles-Harris, who received first-team all-ACC honors in 2018.

Prior to his tenure at Duke, Goethie coached linebackers for two seasons (2016-17) at Louisiana Tech, served as linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator for four seasons (2012-15) at Delta State (Miss.) University and coached outside linebackers and served as the recruiting coordinator at North Greenville (S.C.) University in 2011. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, the University of Mississippi, working primarily with the defense from 2009-10.

A native of Baxley, Ga., Goethie played four seasons (1999-2002) at Ole Miss under head coach David Cutcliffe, where he was named a team captain as a senior in 2002.

Perry was last with Alabama

Perry comes to Atlanta having spent the past four seasons (2017-20) as a graduate assistant and analyst at the University of Alabama. During Perry's tenure on staff, the Crimson Tide made three College Football Playoff National Championship appearances, winning two.

Before moving into coaching, Perry played five seasons (2010-14) at the University of Alabama where he won back-to-back National Championships in 2011 and 2012. He recorded 80 total tackles (51 solo) as a starting safety for the Crimson Tide as a senior in 2014.

Perry signed with the Baltimore Ravens following the 2015 NFL Draft and spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 before returning to Alabama to begin his coaching career.

