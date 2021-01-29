Falcons add key member to front office

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons have named Kyle Smith vice president of player personnel, the team announced Friday.

Smith joins the Falcons after 11 seasons with the Washington Football Team. He spent most of his career in Washington in college scouting but was promoted to vice president of player personnel in January of last year. In 2020, Smith oversaw both the college and pro personnel aspects of the front office.

"Kyle literally grew up in this business and is obsessed with, and passionate about, the process of building and managing competitive teams." Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. "He is extremely smart, detailed and organized, and he couldn't be more excited to become an Atlanta Falcon.

"We are thrilled he is joining our team. I also wanted to acknowledge and appreciate our current staff who has shown flexibility and adaptability as we continue to make this transition within our organization. They have continued to focus on our goals as a team and we look forward to growing together."

Prior to his promotion, Smith spent three years as the team's director of college personnel. In that role, he led the organization's evaluation of collegiate talent and managed scouting efforts at both the area and national levels. After spending a year as an intern in 2010, he joined the team on a full-time basis in 2011. Smith spent six seasons as an area scout for the organization, most recently managing the team's scouting efforts in the Southeast region.

Smith graduated from Youngstown State, where he was twice named honorable mention all-conference while playing wide receiver and punt returner from 2002-05. He signed as a college free agent with the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent part of the 2006 offseason. In January of 2007, he was signed by Tampa Bay, which allocated him to NFL Europe's Berlin Thunder. He later had practice squad stints in the Arena Football League and Canadian Football League.