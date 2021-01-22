Falcons add four more coaches to staff

The Falcons have added four more coaches to their staff 

Jan 22, 2021 at 10:15 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons announced their three new coordinators under Arthur Smith on Thursday evening with the addition of Dean Pees as defensive coordinator, Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator and Marquice Williams as special teams coordinator.

Four more coaches were added to Smith's staff on Friday morning: Frank Bush (linebackers coach) Charles London (quarterbacks coach), Dwayne Ledford (offensive line coach) and Danny Breyer (offensive assistant).

Bush spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets as assistant head coach defense/linebackers coach and was promoted to defensive coordinator for the final four games of the 2020 season. Prior to his time with the Jets, Bush served as the assistant head coach/linebackers coach from 2017-18 for the Miami Dolphins. His 30-year coaching career has also included stops with the Rams (2013-16), Titans (2011-12), Texans (2007-10), Cardinals (2004-06) and Broncos (1995-2003).

London served as the Chicago Bears' running backs coach over the last three seasons working directly with and developing David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen. He began his NFL coaching career in Chicago (2007-09) as an offensive quality control assistant before moving to Tennessee where he had that same role for the 2011 season. London returned to the coaching ranks in 2012 where he was the running backs coach at Penn State. The Houston Texans lured London back to the NFL in 2014 where he was the running backs coach from 2014-17 before heading back to Chicago.

Ledford joins the Falcons from the college ranks where he most recently ran the Louisville Cardinals offense as offensive coordinator/offensive line coach since 2018. Prior to his stint with the Cards, Ledford served as the associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach at NC State (2016-17). While coaching in the NFL will be new for Ledford, the game isn't. Ledford played in the league from 1999-2006 for five different teams (49ers, Jaguars, Panthers, Browns and Saints).

Breyer returns for his second season with the Falcons. He and Dave Brock are two coaches Arthur Smith has retained from the previous coaching staff. Prior to his time in Atlanta, Breyer was an analytics assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being promoted to defensive assistant coach in 2017-18.

Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time and received a full tour from President & CEO Rick McKay.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith look on from the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith meets general manager Terry Fontenot's family during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks to president Rich McKay and head coach Arthur Smith on the field during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family walks out onto the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay shakes hands with general manager Terry Fontenot during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Arthur Smith, and president Rich McKay walk int he hallway during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith fist bump on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith fist bump on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay plays with general manager Terry Fontenot's son in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
AMBSE CEO Steve Cannon greets Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on in the Falcons locker room during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's children look on during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his wife pose for a portrait during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's children play on the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
AMBSE CEO Steve Cannon greets Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks to president Rich McKay and head coach Arthur Smith during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a portrait during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay plays with general manager Terry Fontenot's son in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot looks on during a tour of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay leads general manager Terry Fontenot on a tour during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family walks out onto the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's children play on the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith look on in the Falcons locker room during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family walks out onto the field and meets head coach Arthur Smith during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay fist bumps general manager Terry Fontenot during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith look on in the Falcons locker room during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay walks out onto the field to greet head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot walks out onto the field to meet head coach Arthur Smith their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's son throws a football in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay leads general manager Terry Fontenot on a tour during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
