SFTB: Will Falcons take a QB? 'Outrageous' first-round trade proposal, latest on Micah Parsons, more

Gerald from Atlanta, GA I think we should take the best player at #4 because I'm hopeful we will not be here again anytime soon. The best player at #4 will probably be a QB. Then move up if needed to get Najee Harris too. Matt Ryan is a professional, a great teacher, and has a lot of tread left … but he may get hurt, becoming unavailable in this season of uncertainty. So, we might as well get the future now at #4. Also, having a real QB behind Ryan may make him more motivated, like Aaron Rodgers appeared to be in 2020. Matt Schaub retired so we have no backup and it's mandatory to have a backup at every position in this season of uncertainty. So, get a QB at #4 and Najee too. What do you think?

Matt: Well, I agree with some of what you wrote, but certainly not all of it. And I'm not sure if trading back into the first round makes any sense at all (I'll get to that in a minute). The Falcons could very well draft a quarterback at No. 4. Maybe they'll decide to take advantage of having a top-five pick and select a quarterback, thus signaling the eventual end of the Ryan Era in Atlanta. You're right about Ryan – he is a professional, but he doesn't need a high draft pick behind him to be motivated or play at a high level. He does that now, and that's why he's been so productive. Ryan isn't going anywhere in 2021, and I believe he'll have another Ryan-like season production-wise. The Falcons need to address many other parts of this roster, Gerald. Quarterback is not a problem area. They need to protect the quarterback better. They need to run the ball better. Both of those issues point to the offensive line, to be candid. Ryan has been sacked 42, 48 and 41 times over the last three seasons. The defense (see pass rush) needs to improve, too. There are going to be a number of players who will likely leave in free agency, and those vacancies will need to be filled as well. The Falcons will need to hit on every one of their draft picks, and that's why I don't see them trading back into the first round for a running back. There will be plenty of solid backs available on Day 2 and maybe even Day 3. If anything, I could see the Falcons trading back at some point to acquire more picks. As far as the backup quarterback goes, I think the Falcons will bring in another veteran to compete with Kurt Benkert.