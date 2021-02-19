SFTB: Falcons QB situation, trading back into first round, Patrick Surtain, Ja'Marr Chase

Matt: Interesting question. As you all know, Dan Quinn always talked about a brotherhood in the locker room, and that's not really uncommon in sports – at any level. If you've ever played sports and been in those locker room and game settings, you probably know what I mean. It's about having each other's backs, players taking the lead and holding one another accountable. Quinn was big on that and his three pillars were "ball, brotherhood and battle." If you don't have strong leaders and players don't hold one another accountable, then the brotherhood is out the window. I think the players believed in Quinn and fought for him. His teams always seemed to finish the regular season strong, too. Unfortunately, there were just too many slow starts, close losses and, as a result, too many holes to dig themselves out of by season's end. I hope that at least give you a better understanding of the brotherhood under Quinn. When teams win, the brotherhood looks even better. When teams lose, teams tend to fall apart and some of the ugliness – or internal strife, frustration – is exposed. That's where you have to Quinn credit; his teams stood together and played hard, even through the losses. As far as what things will be like under Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith … well, we don't know yet. One thing that has stood out so far is something Fontenot has said a few times now. While Quinn, his staff and the scouts always talked about CT – competitiveness and toughness – Fontenot often talks about building a team that's "smart, competitive and tough." Smith has mentioned the word "accountable" a lot – with coaches and players – and being "adaptive." Those seem to be the ingredients, but we haven't seen the sausage being made yet, if you will. Time will tell. But the culture in sports is the same as the culture at where you work. What kind of employees work there, the standards, the values, the expectations – and it often stems from leadership and trickles down.