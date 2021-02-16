Falcons GM Terry Fontenot: 'Always bring in quarterbacks' and no player is 'untouchable'

So, will the Falcons consider drafting a quarterback at No. 4?

"You always bring in quarterbacks," Fontenot said during the "Huddle & Flow" podcast with NFL Network's Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche.

"You need to bring in quarterbacks, whether it's in the draft, whether it's in free agency, or signing guys off the street. It's so important, bring in quarterbacks a lot, build strengths. … But both (Ryan and Julio Jones﻿) are really good and I'm excited to be here with those players."

As I noted in Monday's edition of Beek's Bits, there's a lot of attention surrounding Ryan's contract right now – and for good reason. Fontenot and this new Falcons regime, which includes new head coach Arthur Smith, will have a lot of tough decisions to make in the coming weeks and months. And it involves not just a short-term plan, but a long-term vision for sustained success – and that obviously includes the quarterback position.