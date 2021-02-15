2021 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule, prospects Falcons could be eyeing

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has completely overhauled the format in which teams can evaluate players prior to the draft

Feb 15, 2021
Matthew Tabeek

Top decision makers from the Atlanta Falcons have already made one trip to Clemson – on Friday to see quarterback Trevor Lawrence throw – and they'll likely be heading back up to South Carolina again in March for the Tigers official pro day.

With the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has completely overhauled the format in which teams can evaluate players prior to the draft. There will be no in-person workouts and pro days will be held on campus instead.

You can read the entire memo outlining the changes sent to all 32 teams from the NFL here.

Below is an updated list of the college pro days that have been announced so far along with the names of notable prospects (h/t to Chance Linton of 247 Sports for prospects list):

2021 pro day schedule

Feb. 12

  • School: Clemson
  • Key prospect: Trevor Lawrence

March 5

  • School: Kansas
  • Key prospect: RB Pooka Williams Jr.

March 9

  • School: Kansas State
  • Key prospects: DE Wyatt Hubert, CB A.J. Parker

March 10

  • Schools: Arkansas, Wisconsin
  • Key prospects: RB Rakeem Boyd, QB Feleipe Franks, DT Jonathan Marshall, S Eric Burrell, DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, T Cole Van Lanen, CB Rachad Wildgoose Jr.
March 11

  • Schools: Clemson, Nevada
  • Key prospects: T Jackson Carman, RB Travis Etienne, WR Cornell Powell, WR Amari Rodgers, G Nate Brown

March 12

  • Schools: North Dakota State, Oklahoma
  • Key prospects: QB Trey Lance, CB Tre Brown, T Adrian Ealy, C Creed Humphrey, S Tre Norwood, DE Ronnie Perkins, RB Rhamondre Stevenson

March 17

  • Schools: Pittsburgh, Louisiana-Monroe
  • Key prospects: S Paris Ford, S Damar Hamlin, DT Patrick Jones II, DT Jaylen Twyman, DE Rashad Weaver, RB Josh Johnson

March 18

  • Schools: Auburn, Buffalo, Georgia Tech, Louisiana Tech, West Virginia
  • Key prospects: LB K.J. Britt, WR Anthony Schwartz, S Jamien Sherwood, WR Seth Williams, RB Jaret Patterson, G Donavaughn Campbell, WR Adrian Hardy, RB Justin Henderson, DE Milton Williams, LB Tony Fields II, WR T.J. Simmons, DT Darius Stills

March 19

  • Schools: Memphis, Ohio, TCU
  • Key prospects: CB T.J. Carter, WR Damonte Coxie, RB Kenneth Gainwell, K Riley Patterson, S Trevon Moehrig, LB Garret Wallow, S Ar'Darius Washington, TE Pro Wells

March 22

  • Schools: Colorado State, Florida State, Iowa, Toledo
  • Key prospects: WR Warren Jackson, DE Joshua Kaindoh, S Hamsah Nasirildeen, OLB Janarius Robinson, CB Asante Samuel Jr., DT Marvin Wilson, DE Chauncey Golston, T Alaric Jackson, DT Daviyon Nixon, RB Mekhi Sargent, WR Brandon Smith, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, CB Samuel Womack
March 23

  • Schools: Alabama, Central Michigan, Iowa State, Nebraska, Purdue
  • Key prospects: DT Christian Barmore, G Deonte Brown, C Landon Dickerson, TE Miller Forristall, RB Najee Harris, QB Mac Jones, T Alex Leatherwood, LB Joshua McMillon, LB Dylan Moses, WR DeVonta Smith, CB Patrick Surtain II, WR Jaylen Waddle, DE JaQuan Bailey, S Lawrence White IV, G Matt Farniok, T Brenden Jaimes, RB Dedrick Mills, TE Jack Stoll, LB Derrick Barnes, WR Rondale Moore, DT Lorenzo Neal

March 24

  • Schools: Michigan State, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia
  • Key prospects: CB Shakur Brown, DT Naquan Jones, LB Antjuan Simmons, QB K.J. Costello, G Greg Eiland, RB Kylin Hill, S Marcus Murphy, LB Erroll Thompson, CB Jaycee Horn, LB Ernest Jones, CB Israel Mukuamu, WR Shi Smith, TE Tony Poljan, OLB Charles Snowden

March 25

  • Schools: North Texas, Mississippi, Penn State, San Diego State, SMU, Massachusetts, Western Michigan
  • Key prospects: WR Jaelon Darden, WR Elijah Moore, G Royce Newman, TE Kenny Yeboah, TE Pat Freiermuth, G Will Fries, C Michal Menet, DE Jayson Oweh, LB Micah Parsons, DE Shaka Toney, S Lamont Wade, S Darren Hall, S Dwayne Johnson Jr., S Tariq Thompson, QB Shane Buechele, TE Kylen Granson, T Larnel Coleman, WR D'Wayne Eskridge

March 26

  • Schools: Boston College, BYU, Michigan, South Dakota State, Virginia Tech,
  • Key prospects: TE Hunter Long, LB Isaiah McDuffie, LB Max Richardson, DE Maximilian Roberts, T Brady Christensen, WR Dax Milne, DT Khyiris Tonga, QB Zach Wilson, WR Nico Collins, RB Chris Evans, FB Ben Mason, T Jalen Mayfield, LB Cameron McGrone, DE Kwity Paye, CB Ambry Thomas, WR Cade Johnson, T Christian Darrisaw, S Divine Deablo, CB Caleb Farley, RB Khalil Herbert
March 29

  • Schools: Duke, Louisiana, Miami (Fla.), Miami (OH), North Carolina
  • Key prospects: S Michael Carter II, DE Victor Dimukeje, CB Mark Gilbert, TE Noah Gray, RB Deon Jackson, DE Chris Rumph II, RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Trey Ragas, K Jose Borregales, TE Brevin Jordan, DE Jaelan Phillips, DE Quincy Roche, DE Gregory Rousseau, T Tommy Doyle, C Danny Godlevske, CB Emmanuel Rugamba, WR Dyami Brown, RB Michael Carter, WR Dazz Newsome, LB Chazz Surratt, RB Javonte Williams

March 30

  • Schools: Louisville, Tulane, Washington
  • Key prospects: WR Tutu Atwell, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, RB Javian Hawkins, DE Patrick Johnson, DE Cameron Sample, CB Elijah Molden, DT Levi Onwuzurike, CB Keith Taylor Jr., OLB Joe Tryon

March 31

  • Schools: Boise State, Florida, Kentucky, Notre Dame
  • Key prospects: TE John Bates, S Shawn Davis, WR Trevon Grimes, TE Kyle Pitts, WR Kadarius Toney, QB Kyle Trask, CB Marco Wilson, LB Jamin Davis, P Max Duffy, CB Brandin Echols, C Drake Jackson, CB Kelvin Joseph, T Landon Young, G Aaron Banks, T Liam Eichenberg, QB Ian Book, T Robert Hainsey, DE Daelin Hayes, DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, WR Ben Skowronek, TE Tommy Tremble
April 1

  • Schools: Charlotte, Oklahoma State, South Florida
  • Key prospects: S Ben DeLuca, LB Calvin Bundage, RB Chuba Hubbard, T Teven Jenkins, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga, WR Tylan Wallace, CB Rodarius Williams, CB K.J. Sails

April 9

  • Schools: Houston, UAB
  • Key prospects: WR Marquez Stevenson, LB Grant Stuard, DE Payton Turner, RB Spencer Brown, OLB Jordan Smith, WR Austin Watkins

