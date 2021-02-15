2021 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule, prospects Falcons could be eyeing

Top decision makers from the Atlanta Falcons have already made one trip to Clemson – on Friday to see quarterback Trevor Lawrence throw – and they'll likely be heading back up to South Carolina again in March for the Tigers official pro day.

With the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has completely overhauled the format in which teams can evaluate players prior to the draft. There will be no in-person workouts and pro days will be held on campus instead.

You can read the entire memo outlining the changes sent to all 32 teams from the NFL here.