SFTB: Finding a pass rusher, Matt Ryan, Patrick Mahomes, Falcons draft pick, search for GM, more

Joe from Denver, CO Hello Matt! I read a disturbing fact today that Younghoe Koo set a single season record in Falcons history for field goals. Sure, that's great for Koo but most of those were times we couldn't score six. Depressing. After seeing another game where we couldn't close it out, I'm wondering if we wouldn't be better off having a fire sale, load up on draft capital, just burn it all to the ground and start over. Coaches and players. Tell me why I'm wrong cuz I really love these guys, but this isn't good for anyone, especially the talent. Thanks, Joe.

Matt: Well, it's still an awesome achievement for Younghoe Koo, but I understand how you're viewing it, Joe. It's so easy to throw out those terms like "fire sale" or "total rebuild" or another favorite of mine, "clean house." It just doesn't work that way, though. At the end of the day, you need 53 players on your roster and as many game-changers as possible. Game-changers cost money, unless you can draft them and keep them around on their rookie deals before either paying them or watch them hit free agency. But to simply pull the Band-Aid off makes no financial sense in some cases. We all know that the Falcons were adamant in locking up their core players over the last few years – Jake Matthews, Deion Jones, Grady Jarrett, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. And when they were locked up, those deals were celebrated by a lot of fans. There's a financial commitment there, and that means you can't simply walk away from contracts when things go south on the playing field. Plus, it was a strange year – a global pandemic hit, players opted out, players went on the COVID/reserve list, the preseason was canceled, some teams were gutted by injuries and attrition. Regardless, the Falcons are 4-10 and searching for a new general manager. Will they be looking for a new head coach, too? Will Raheem Morris be in the running? You would think he'll get consideration. My point is, a lot of change is coming, and there will be people in place to make some tough decisions. If you "burn it all to the ground" like you suggested, don't expect to win many games. But, as I noted, preexisting contracts prevent teams from doing that without serious salary cap ramifications.