NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 5 pick

Atlanta has held the No. 5 pick once in its draft history, in 1989 when they selected Deion Sanders

Dec 20, 2020 at 08:18 PM
Editor's note: The order has been updated following Week 15's 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. games.

The Atlanta Falcons are movin' on up.

Following Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons dropped to 4-10 on the season. Atlanta's loss combined with wins by the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys, bumps the Falcons from the No. 7 spot up to the fifth overall pick.

Atlanta has held the No. 5 pick once in its draft history, in 1989, when they selected Deion Sanders out of Florida State. Sanders went on to have a Hall of Fame career, but only played five of his 14-year career in Atlanta.

Two games have yet to be played in Week 15, the Sunday night game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants and Monday night's game, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North battle.

The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tiebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss. Remember, the NFL expanded the playoff format to seven teams from each conference beginning this year.

Below is the draft order of the 18 teams that would not make the playoffs if the season ended today, as per Tankathon.

(1-13)
1
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Strength of schedule: .554

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Colts

(1-13)
2
Jets_table
New York Jets
Strength of schedule: .595

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Patriots

(2-10-1)
3
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Strength of schedule: .537

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens

(4-10)
4
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Strength of schedule: .534

Remaining schedule: at Washington, vs. Saints

(4-10)
5
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
Strength of schedule: .538

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, at Bucs

(9-5)
6
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)
Texans (4-10) strength of schedule: .548

Texans remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, vs. Titans

(4-9-1)
7
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
Strength of schedule: .534

Remaining schedule: at Dallas, vs. Washington

(5-9)
8
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Strength of schedule: .477

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Giants

(5-9)
9
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Strength of schedule: .480

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Chiefs

(5-9)
10
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Strength of schedule: .511

Remaining schedule: vs. Bucs, vs. Vikings

(5-9)
11
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Strength of schedule: .552

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

(5-9)
12
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Strength of schedule: .559

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Raiders

(5-8)
13
Giants_table
New York Giants
Strength of schedule: .498

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Cowboys

(6-8)
14
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Strength of schedule: .507

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions

(6-8)
15
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Strength of schedule: .520

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Jets

(7-7)
16
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Strength of schedule: .496

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Packers

(7-7)
17
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Strength of schedule: .532

Remaining schedule: vs. Miami, at Denver

(9-5)
18
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Strength of schedule: .502

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at Bengals

