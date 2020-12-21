NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 5 pick

Editor's note: The order has been updated following Week 15's 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. games.

The Atlanta Falcons are movin' on up.

Following Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons dropped to 4-10 on the season. Atlanta's loss combined with wins by the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys, bumps the Falcons from the No. 7 spot up to the fifth overall pick.

Atlanta has held the No. 5 pick once in its draft history, in 1989, when they selected Deion Sanders out of Florida State. Sanders went on to have a Hall of Fame career, but only played five of his 14-year career in Atlanta.

Two games have yet to be played in Week 15, the Sunday night game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants and Monday night's game, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North battle.

The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tiebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss. Remember, the NFL expanded the playoff format to seven teams from each conference beginning this year.