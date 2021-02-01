SFTB: Should Falcons trade down, pick a QB or go defense in the draft? What about running back?

Matt: You're preaching to the choir when it to comes Matt Ryan, Victor. I hear ya, loud and clear my friend. I've made it very clear here of what I think of Ryan and his place in Falcons history. And I think it's pretty safe to say that I don't think Ryan is going anywhere in 2021. That said, the Falcons will have to decide if they're approaching this draft and the No. 4 pick thinking long term (big picture) or if they want someone who can come in and help the team win now. I've pointed out a number of times that I don't think the Falcons plan to be holding a top-five pick again anytime soon. If there was ever a chance to snag an elite quarterback prospect and groom him for the future, now would be the time. At the end of the day the hope is that the Falcons simply take the best player available and if that happens to be Zach Wilson or Micah Parsons, so be it. Take the best player on your draft board. Improve the roster and make sure your competitors aren't drafting more talented players than you. That's has been and will always be my stance on that.